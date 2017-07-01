Mark Kingston adds assistant coach

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has made his first hire to fill out the Gamecocks staff.
Kingston has hired Mike Current, who was previously an assistant with Kingston at USF. Current served as the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach for the Bulls.
Kingston was named the new Gamecocks coach on Friday.
He still has to hire a pitching coach at USC. His pitching coach at USF, Billy Mohl, was named the new head coach for the Bulls.
Mike Current at USF
A look at Current’s time with the USF Bulls, according to gousfbulls.com
▪ He served as the team’s assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, hitting coach and worked with the outfielders.
▪ During the 2017 season, the Bulls hit 49 home runs, tallied 114 doubles, scored 353 runs and recorded 322 RBIs. In 2016, the Bulls hit 36 home runs.
▪ Current helped the Bulls to a consensus top 10 recruiting class in the fall of 2015 (No. 5 by Perfect Game, No. 7 according to D1Baseball.com, No. 8 ranking by Baseball America and No. 9 from Collegiate Baseball). It was the program’s first ever top 25 recruiting class.
