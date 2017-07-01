Mark Kingston adds assistant coach

0:54 Speed and power: Mark Kingston explains philosophy on offense Pause

3:38 Mark Kingston met right away with current USC players. Here's what he told them.

2:24 Faith, family, baseball: Mark Kingston shares his vision for USC

1:37 What matters most to Mark Kingston in the recruiting process

3:44 Ray Tanner: How the coaching search led to Mark Kingston

1:37 Mark Kingston's message to South Carolina baseball fans

0:55 Who's Ray Tanner? Mark Kingston recalls first phone call from USC's AD

1:16 Tanner, Kingston had this in common when they were hired at USC

0:49 Madison Stokes: USC coach search 'nerve-wracking' for players