Gamecock great Justin Smoak earns 1st MLB All-Star game appearance ... as a starter

Justin Smoak is having a career season and will be rewarded for it.
The former South Carolina star was named the starting first baseman for the American League in the MLB All-Star game, which will be held July 11 in Miami.
Smoak is batting .300 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs in 79 games with the Toronto Blue Jays. He also has 10 doubles.
This Just-In!— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 2, 2017
Justin Smoak has been named the starting All-Star 1B for the American League!
Congratulations Justin & thank you fans! pic.twitter.com/6eCloF126A
Justin Smoak’s big year sends him to his first #ASG as he’s voted in as the starting 1B for the AL squad. pic.twitter.com/pvYWidDwYI— MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2017
