USC Gamecocks Baseball

July 02, 2017 7:42 PM

Gamecock great Justin Smoak earns 1st MLB All-Star game appearance ... as a starter

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

Justin Smoak is having a career season and will be rewarded for it.

The former South Carolina star was named the starting first baseman for the American League in the MLB All-Star game, which will be held July 11 in Miami.

Smoak is batting .300 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs in 79 games with the Toronto Blue Jays. He also has 10 doubles.

