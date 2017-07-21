As he takes new job, Chad Holbrook gives thanks to Gamecocks, Tanner

Chad Holbrook didn’t have to thank the University of South Carolina.
It’s the school that gave him his first head coaching job, but also the one where things went awry. So awry he resigned after the 2017 season, leading to him landing at College of Charleston this week.
He’d have every right to hold a grudge, but Friday morning, as he went though his introductory press conference, he only expressed gratitude to the school he left.
“I want to thank the University of South Carolina,” Holbrook said. “I see a former player here today, and that means the world to me. I had a great nine years in Columbia.”
He made a point to also thank Ray Tanner, who hired him as an assistant and, after moving to athletic director, made him head coach. Tanner was also the man who oversaw Holbrook’s departure.
“Coach Tanner and I are brothers,” Holbrook said. “He’s like my brother and my father all rolled into one. The trust and faith he had in me to bring me to this great state is something I’ll never forget. Our relationship will last a lifetime. I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s taught me and all that I learned from him.”
In the four seasons Holbrook was an assistant, the Gamecocks won a pair of College World Series titles and nearly won a third. After he took over, the team fell into a three-year slide, produced a strong 2016 with a super regional trip, and then struggled mightly this past spring, missing the NCAA Tournament.
He left with a 200-106 record and now takes over a program that went 59-57-1 in a pair of tumultuous seasons with Matt Heath.
And landing this new job, Chad Holbrook also credited that to his former mentor.
“Coach Tanner, thank you for allowing me to be here today,” Holbrook said.
