As he takes new job, Chad Holbrook gives thanks to Gamecocks, Tanner

0:47 Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game Pause

1:26 Gamecocks commit Kyle Horton talks about new head coach Mark Kingston

1:42 South Carolina baseball commit John Gilreath talks coaching change

1:23 Marcus Mooney reflects on his favorite memories at South Carolina

0:26 Former Gamecock Marcus Mooney discusses USC baseball coaching change

4:15 10 top quotes and moments from Mark Kingston's introduction as USC baseball coach

0:54 Speed and power: Mark Kingston explains philosophy on offense

3:38 Mark Kingston met right away with current USC players. Here's what he told them.

2:24 Faith, family, baseball: Mark Kingston shares his vision for USC