Gamecocks in pro baseball

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .257 with 18 doubles, three triples, 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 113 games. Has eight stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 3-8 with a 6.08 ERA and 12 saves in 47 appearances. Has 30 strikeouts and 31 walks in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, OF, Kansas City
Hitting .288 with 28 doubles, five triples, 17 homers and 68 RBIs in 123 games. Has 28 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 7-7 with a 4.14 ERA in 25 starts. Has 127 strikeouts and 44 walks in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF, Toronto
Hitting .252 with 17 doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 92 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .283 with 23 doubles, one triple, 37 homers and 85 RBIs in 138 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Evan Beal, RHP, Single-A Greensboro (Miami)
Is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA and one save in 11 appearances. Has 15 strikeouts and five walks in 16 2/3 inning pitched.
Gene Cone, OF, Single-A Columbia (N.Y. Mets)
Hitting .219 with 11 doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs in 84 games. Has six stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Single-A Short Auburn (Washington)
Is 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA in seven starts. Has 15 strikeouts and three walks in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Arizona League (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .290 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 RBIs in 49 games.
Tanner English, OF, Single-A Advanced Fort Myers (Minnesota)
Hitting .215 with 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 92 games. Has 29 stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .143 with one double and two RBIs in five games.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Single-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 0-0 with a 5.74 ERA and two saves in 14 appearances. Has 21 strikeouts and 12 walks in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .193 with 15 doubles, one triple, 22 homers and 68 RBIs in 123 games. Has two stolen bases.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .264 with five doubles, two triples, two homers and 18 RBIs in 32 games. Has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, Single-A Rome (Atlanta)
Hitting .238 with 13 doubles, one triple and 32 RBIs in 111 games. Has 10 stolen bases.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .213 with 18 doubles, four triples, four homers and 34 RBIs in 116 games. Has two stolen bases.
Joey Pankake, 3B, Single-A Advanced Lakeland (Detroit)
Hitting .195 with nine doubles, one triple, five homers and 22 RBIs in 77 games. Has nine stolen bases.
John Parke, LHP, Arizona League (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 14 appearances, with 10 starts. Has 46 strikeouts and nine walks in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Single-A Short Vermont (Oakland)
Is 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA and one save in 12 appearances. Has 21 strikeouts and two walks in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Durham (Tampa Bay)
Is 6-8 with a 4.84 ERA in 25 appearances, with 20 starts and one save. Has 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 111 2/3 innings pitched. Is currently on the seven-day disabled list.
Max Schrock, SS, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Hitting .321 with 19 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 46 RBIs in 106 games. Has four stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 3-4 with a 5.00 ERA and two saves in 33 appearances, with six starts. Has 70 strikeouts and 33 walks in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Single-A Charleston (N.Y. Yankees)
Hitting .188 with two doubles and six RBIs in 23 games. Has two stolen bases.
Matt Vogel, RHP, Single-A Short Season Hudson Valley (Tampa Bay)
Is 1-5 with a 5.06 ERA and one save in 18 appearances. Has 41 strikeouts and 20 walks in 32 innings pitched.
Christian Walker, 1B, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .309 with 34 doubles, nine triples, 32 homers and 114 RBIs in 133 games. Has five stolen bases.
Braden Webb, RHP, Single-A Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
Is 6-7 with a 4.36 ERA and three saves in 22 appearances, with 13 starts. Has 90 strikeouts and 39 walks in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Colorado Springs (Milwaukee)
Is 4-3 with a 4.32 ERA and one save in 38 appearances. Has 64 strikeouts and 10 walks in 50 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Single-A Advanced Tampa (New York Yankees)
Is 7-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 27 starts. Has 129 strikeouts and 50 walks in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 5-11 with a 4.44 ERA in 24 starts. Has 80 strikeouts and 22 walks in 150 innings pitched.
Matt Connolly
