USC Gamecocks Baseball

Baseball America ranks Gamecocks recruiting class No. 5 in the country

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 10:29 AM

South Carolina baseball’s recruiting class has been ranked No. 5 in the nation by Baseball America.

South Carolina is one of six schools from the Southeastern Conference in BA’s top-10 list. It also is the eighth straight season the Gamecocks’ recruiting class has been ranked by Baseball America with four top-10 rankings in that time frame.

“This is definitely a talented group,” coach Mark Kingston said of the recruiting class. “I look forward to seeing them this fall to see who is ready to make an immediate impact.”

Joining the Gamecocks for the 2017-18 academic year are:

Elijah Bowers (Matthews, N.C./Weddington HS), Noah Campbell (Cary, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons HS), Logan Chapman (Liberty, S.C./Liberty HS), Ridge Chapman(Spartanburg, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist College), Parker Coyne (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinett HS), Eddy Demurias (Miami, Fla./Miami Dade College), Gage Hinson (Spartanburg, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist College), Jordan Holladay (Sumter, S.C./Sumter HS), Kyle Jacobsen (Acworth, Ga./Allatoona HS), Ian Jenkins(Suwanee, Ga./Collins Hill HS), Hunter Lomas (Blythewood, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist College), Carmen Mlodzinski (Hilton Head, S.C./Hilton Head HS), Shane Roberts (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla./Dywer HS), McClendon Sears (Sumter, S.C./Sumter HS), Jack Stamler (Greenville, S.C./JL Mann HS), Corey Stone(Prosperity/Mid Carolina HS), Mason Streater (Duncan, S.C./Byrnes HS) and Cam Tringali (Columbia/Cardinal Newman HS).

Top 25

2017 NCAA Div. 1 Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America:

1. Vanderbilt

2. Florida

3. Arkansas

4. Arizona State

5. South Carolina

6. Auburn

7. Florida State

8. Miami

9. Kentucky

10. Michigan

11. LSU

12. Virginia

13. Louisville

14. TCU

15. Clemson

16. UCLA

17. Southern California

18. Texas A&M

19. East Carolina

20. Oklahoma

21. Florida International

22. UC Santa Barbara

23. Arizona

24. Mississippi State

25. Texas Tech

In recent years

South Carolina Recruiting Class Rankings by Baseball America:

2017 – 5th

2016 – 11th

2015 – 14th

2014 – 5th

2013 – 3rd

2012 – 16th

2011 – 6th

2010 – 19th

