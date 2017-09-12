Baseball America ranks Gamecocks recruiting class No. 5 in the country

South Carolina baseball’s recruiting class has been ranked No. 5 in the nation by Baseball America.
South Carolina is one of six schools from the Southeastern Conference in BA’s top-10 list. It also is the eighth straight season the Gamecocks’ recruiting class has been ranked by Baseball America with four top-10 rankings in that time frame.
“This is definitely a talented group,” coach Mark Kingston said of the recruiting class. “I look forward to seeing them this fall to see who is ready to make an immediate impact.”
Joining the Gamecocks for the 2017-18 academic year are:
Elijah Bowers (Matthews, N.C./Weddington HS), Noah Campbell (Cary, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons HS), Logan Chapman (Liberty, S.C./Liberty HS), Ridge Chapman(Spartanburg, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist College), Parker Coyne (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinett HS), Eddy Demurias (Miami, Fla./Miami Dade College), Gage Hinson (Spartanburg, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist College), Jordan Holladay (Sumter, S.C./Sumter HS), Kyle Jacobsen (Acworth, Ga./Allatoona HS), Ian Jenkins(Suwanee, Ga./Collins Hill HS), Hunter Lomas (Blythewood, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist College), Carmen Mlodzinski (Hilton Head, S.C./Hilton Head HS), Shane Roberts (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla./Dywer HS), McClendon Sears (Sumter, S.C./Sumter HS), Jack Stamler (Greenville, S.C./JL Mann HS), Corey Stone(Prosperity/Mid Carolina HS), Mason Streater (Duncan, S.C./Byrnes HS) and Cam Tringali (Columbia/Cardinal Newman HS).
Top 25
2017 NCAA Div. 1 Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America:
1. Vanderbilt
2. Florida
3. Arkansas
4. Arizona State
5. South Carolina
6. Auburn
7. Florida State
8. Miami
9. Kentucky
10. Michigan
11. LSU
12. Virginia
13. Louisville
14. TCU
15. Clemson
16. UCLA
17. Southern California
18. Texas A&M
19. East Carolina
20. Oklahoma
21. Florida International
22. UC Santa Barbara
23. Arizona
24. Mississippi State
25. Texas Tech
In recent years
South Carolina Recruiting Class Rankings by Baseball America:
2017 – 5th
2016 – 11th
2015 – 14th
2014 – 5th
2013 – 3rd
2012 – 16th
2011 – 6th
2010 – 19th
