More national love for South Carolina baseball recruiting class

The 2017 South Carolina baseball recruiting class continues to receive high praise.

Collegiate Baseball ranked the class No. 3 nationally on Wednesday, marking the second publication to rank the Gamecocks in the top 5.

Baseball America ranked USC No. 5 last week.

This is the second time in three years that Collegiate Baseball has ranked South Carolina’s recruiting class as one of the best in the nation. The 2015 recruiting class was ranked No. 2.

This year’s recruiting class features 18 players, including seven players that were drafted in Noah Campbell, Corey Stone, Shane Roberts, Kyle Jacobsen, Logan Chapman, Ridge Chapman and Ian Jenkins.