More Videos

2:52 Mark Kingston on Scout Day

1:09 How are the pieces going to fit together? Mark Kingston, USC start fall practice

1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches

1:27 What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice

1:14 Mark Kingston talks South Carolina baseball roster

0:47 Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

1:26 Gamecocks commit Kyle Horton talks about new head coach Mark Kingston

1:42 South Carolina baseball commit John Gilreath talks coaching change

1:23 Marcus Mooney reflects on his favorite memories at South Carolina

0:26 Former Gamecock Marcus Mooney discusses USC baseball coaching change

4:15 10 top quotes and moments from Mark Kingston's introduction as USC baseball coach

0:54 Speed and power: Mark Kingston explains philosophy on offense