More Videos

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Pause
Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:38

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:40

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View 2:03

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

  • What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

    USC baseball's new pitching coach, Skylar Meade, speaks about the Gamecock pitching staff during his press conference.

USC baseball's new pitching coach, Skylar Meade, speaks about the Gamecock pitching staff during his press conference.
USC baseball's new pitching coach, Skylar Meade, speaks about the Gamecock pitching staff during his press conference.

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Gamecocks announce 2018 schedule, first season under Mark Kingston

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 11:35 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The South Carolina baseball team and head coach Mark Kingston released the schedule for the 2018 season.

The Gamecocks begin the season Feb. 16-18 with a series at Founders Park against VMI.

The annual Carolina-Clemson rivalry series begins in Columbia on Friday, March 2 and continues in Greenville on Saturday, March 3, concluding in Clemson on Sunday, March 4.

The Gamecocks open SEC play with a home series against Florida. Other home SEC foes include Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri. USC travels to face Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, with a series at the Aggies to conclude the regular season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

USC plays former head coach Chad Holbrook and his new team, the College of Charleston, on May 9 at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia.

FEBRUARY

16 VMI Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

17 VMI Columbia, S.C. TBA

18 VMI Columbia, S.C. TBA

20 Charlotte Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

21 Winthrop Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

23 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

24 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

25 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

27 Furman Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

MARCH

2 Clemson Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

3 Clemson Greenville, S.C. (Flour Field) TBA

4 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. 2 p.m.

6 Appalachian State Charlotte, N.C. (BB&T Field) 7 p.m.

7 North Carolina A&T Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

9 Princeton Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

10 Princeton Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

11 Princeton Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

14 Harvard Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

16 Florida* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

17 Florida* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

18 Florida* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

20 at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m.

23 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 7 p.m.

24 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 2 p.m.

25 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 1 p.m.

27 Davidson Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

29 Tennessee* Columbia, S.C. TBA

30 Tennessee* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

31 Tennessee* Columbia, S.C. TBA

APRIL

3 North Carolina Charlotte, N.C. (BB&T Field) 7 p.m.

6 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. TBA

7 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. TBA

8 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. TBA

10 The Citadel Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

12 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. TBA

13 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. 6:30 p.m.

14 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. 2 p.m.

17 Presbyterian Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

20 LSU* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

21 LSU* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

22 LSU* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

24 at Furman Greenville, S.C. (Flour Field) 7 p.m.

27 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 6:30 p.m.

28 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 2 p.m.

29 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 1 p.m.

MAY

4 Ole Miss* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

5 Ole Miss* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

6 Ole Miss* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

9 College of Charleston Columbia, S.C. (Spirit Communications Field) 7 p.m.

11 Missouri* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

12 Missouri* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

13 Missouri* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

15 USC Upstate Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

17 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas 6:30 p.m.

18 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas 6:30 p.m.

19 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas 2 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Pause
Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:38

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:40

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View 2:03

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

  • What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

    USC baseball's new pitching coach, Skylar Meade, speaks about the Gamecock pitching staff during his press conference.

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

View More Video