Gamecocks announce 2018 schedule, first season under Mark Kingston

The South Carolina baseball team and head coach Mark Kingston released the schedule for the 2018 season.

The Gamecocks begin the season Feb. 16-18 with a series at Founders Park against VMI.

The annual Carolina-Clemson rivalry series begins in Columbia on Friday, March 2 and continues in Greenville on Saturday, March 3, concluding in Clemson on Sunday, March 4.

The Gamecocks open SEC play with a home series against Florida. Other home SEC foes include Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri. USC travels to face Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, with a series at the Aggies to conclude the regular season.

USC plays former head coach Chad Holbrook and his new team, the College of Charleston, on May 9 at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia.

FEBRUARY

16 VMI Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

17 VMI Columbia, S.C. TBA

18 VMI Columbia, S.C. TBA

20 Charlotte Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

21 Winthrop Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

23 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

24 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

25 Charleston Southern Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

27 Furman Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

MARCH

2 Clemson Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

3 Clemson Greenville, S.C. (Flour Field) TBA

4 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. 2 p.m.

6 Appalachian State Charlotte, N.C. (BB&T Field) 7 p.m.

7 North Carolina A&T Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

9 Princeton Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

10 Princeton Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

11 Princeton Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

14 Harvard Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

16 Florida* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

17 Florida* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

18 Florida* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

20 at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m.

23 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 7 p.m.

24 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 2 p.m.

25 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 1 p.m.

27 Davidson Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

29 Tennessee* Columbia, S.C. TBA

30 Tennessee* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

31 Tennessee* Columbia, S.C. TBA

APRIL

3 North Carolina Charlotte, N.C. (BB&T Field) 7 p.m.

6 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. TBA

7 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. TBA

8 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky. TBA

10 The Citadel Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

12 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. TBA

13 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. 6:30 p.m.

14 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. 2 p.m.

17 Presbyterian Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

20 LSU* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

21 LSU* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

22 LSU* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

24 at Furman Greenville, S.C. (Flour Field) 7 p.m.

27 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 6:30 p.m.

28 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 2 p.m.

29 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 1 p.m.

MAY

4 Ole Miss* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

5 Ole Miss* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

6 Ole Miss* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

9 College of Charleston Columbia, S.C. (Spirit Communications Field) 7 p.m.

11 Missouri* Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

12 Missouri* Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

13 Missouri* Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

15 USC Upstate Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

17 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas 6:30 p.m.

18 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas 6:30 p.m.

19 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas 2 p.m.