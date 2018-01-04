More Videos

  Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

    First-year Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston is pleased with his middle infield depth.

First-year Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston is pleased with his middle infield depth. Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com
First-year Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston is pleased with his middle infield depth. Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Gamecocks baseball, Mark Kingston land former Perfect Game All-American

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 03:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 46 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina baseball picked up the commitment of an extra hand at catcher in Luke Berryhill, a former Perfect Game and Louisville Slugger All-American.

Berryhill started his college career at Georgia Southern last spring. He played in three games and then got hurt. He’s currently at Walters State Community College.

As a high school senior, Berryhill his .420 with two home runs. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, He is reportedly a strong defensive catcher.

USC currently has senior catcher Hunter Taylor. Chris Cullen is a junior and could end up joining the professional ranks after the 2018 season. Signee Wes Clark is set to join the team in the summer.

