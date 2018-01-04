Gamecocks baseball, Mark Kingston land former Perfect Game All-American

South Carolina baseball picked up the commitment of an extra hand at catcher in Luke Berryhill, a former Perfect Game and Louisville Slugger All-American.
Just wanted to announce that I will be continuing my baseball career at the University of South Carolina! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/2eL6U8ulJ7— Luke Berryhill (@luke_berryhill) January 4, 2018
Berryhill started his college career at Georgia Southern last spring. He played in three games and then got hurt. He’s currently at Walters State Community College.
As a high school senior, Berryhill his .420 with two home runs. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, He is reportedly a strong defensive catcher.
Former @PerfectGameUSA All-American, catcher Luke Berryhill, has committed to #SouthCarolina. Currently at Walters State; very good defensive backstop. #SpursUp #JuCoRoute https://t.co/fFDBKXWgKo— Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) January 4, 2018
USC currently has senior catcher Hunter Taylor. Chris Cullen is a junior and could end up joining the professional ranks after the 2018 season. Signee Wes Clark is set to join the team in the summer.
