South Carolina baseball adjusts weekend schedule, moves game

South Carolina baseball has announced a schedule change, moving its Sunday series finale against Princeton at Founders Park to Saturday for a doubleheader due to rain in the forecast.
The first game of the series is still scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., but on Saturday, the Tigers and the Gamecocks will now play twice, with the first game of the day beginning at 1 p.m. and the second starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
USC is coming off a 12-2 drubbing of North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, but the team has already had to cancel one game this week, a Tuesday matchup with Appalachian State in Charlotte, due to rain.
Princeton, meanwhile, is 0-4 to open its season and has not played since its season-opening series against UNC-Wilmington.
TICKET NOTICE: All tickets for Saturday and Sunday's games will be honored for the doubleheader. Season ticket holders attending both games are asked to bring both tickets to the stadium. Fans with tickets to only Saturday game may stay for the second contest in the standing room only sections. Fans with tickets to only Sunday's originally scheduled game may come for the first game of the doubleheader and watch the game in the standing room only sections as well.
