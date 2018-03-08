More Videos

Mark Kingston recaps win, hints at changes to pitching staff 283

Mark Kingston recaps win, hints at changes to pitching staff

Pause
From baseball to 'Bachelorette': Former Gamecock looks for love on TV 31

From baseball to 'Bachelorette': Former Gamecock looks for love on TV

South Carolina loses fourth consecutive series to Clemson 45

South Carolina loses fourth consecutive series to Clemson

Mark Kingston after USC rallies, falls short: ‘I learned a lot about my team today’ 412

Mark Kingston after USC rallies, falls short: ‘I learned a lot about my team today’

Mark Kingston on South Carolina’s pitching struggles against Clemson 125

Mark Kingston on South Carolina’s pitching struggles against Clemson

Gamecocks, Tigers battle in Game 2 in Greenville 78

Gamecocks, Tigers battle in Game 2 in Greenville

Watch USC take Game 1 over Clemson 91

Watch USC take Game 1 over Clemson

South Carolina’s Matt Williams couldn’t breathe after his deep HR vs Clemson 43

South Carolina’s Matt Williams couldn’t breathe after his deep HR vs Clemson

Kingston’s first taste of South Carolina-Clemson ‘lived up to the hype and then some’ 46

Kingston’s first taste of South Carolina-Clemson ‘lived up to the hype and then some’

Mark Kingston recaps South Carolina’s walk-off win vs Clemson 48

Mark Kingston recaps South Carolina’s walk-off win vs Clemson

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston recaps the Gamecocks’ 12-2 win over North Carolina A&T and says he has a “a few tricks” up his sleeve when it comes to USC’s pitchers. ghadley@thestate.com
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston recaps the Gamecocks’ 12-2 win over North Carolina A&T and says he has a “a few tricks” up his sleeve when it comes to USC’s pitchers. ghadley@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Baseball

South Carolina baseball adjusts weekend schedule, moves game

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

March 08, 2018 12:16 PM

South Carolina baseball has announced a schedule change, moving its Sunday series finale against Princeton at Founders Park to Saturday for a doubleheader due to rain in the forecast.

The first game of the series is still scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., but on Saturday, the Tigers and the Gamecocks will now play twice, with the first game of the day beginning at 1 p.m. and the second starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

USC is coming off a 12-2 drubbing of North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, but the team has already had to cancel one game this week, a Tuesday matchup with Appalachian State in Charlotte, due to rain.

Princeton, meanwhile, is 0-4 to open its season and has not played since its season-opening series against UNC-Wilmington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

TICKET NOTICE: All tickets for Saturday and Sunday's games will be honored for the doubleheader. Season ticket holders attending both games are asked to bring both tickets to the stadium. Fans with tickets to only Saturday game may stay for the second contest in the standing room only sections. Fans with tickets to only Sunday's originally scheduled game may come for the first game of the doubleheader and watch the game in the standing room only sections as well.

Greg Hadley: 803-771-8382, @GregHadley9

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mark Kingston recaps win, hints at changes to pitching staff 283

Mark Kingston recaps win, hints at changes to pitching staff

Pause
From baseball to 'Bachelorette': Former Gamecock looks for love on TV 31

From baseball to 'Bachelorette': Former Gamecock looks for love on TV

South Carolina loses fourth consecutive series to Clemson 45

South Carolina loses fourth consecutive series to Clemson

Mark Kingston after USC rallies, falls short: ‘I learned a lot about my team today’ 412

Mark Kingston after USC rallies, falls short: ‘I learned a lot about my team today’

Mark Kingston on South Carolina’s pitching struggles against Clemson 125

Mark Kingston on South Carolina’s pitching struggles against Clemson

Gamecocks, Tigers battle in Game 2 in Greenville 78

Gamecocks, Tigers battle in Game 2 in Greenville

Watch USC take Game 1 over Clemson 91

Watch USC take Game 1 over Clemson

South Carolina’s Matt Williams couldn’t breathe after his deep HR vs Clemson 43

South Carolina’s Matt Williams couldn’t breathe after his deep HR vs Clemson

Kingston’s first taste of South Carolina-Clemson ‘lived up to the hype and then some’ 46

Kingston’s first taste of South Carolina-Clemson ‘lived up to the hype and then some’

Mark Kingston recaps South Carolina’s walk-off win vs Clemson 48

Mark Kingston recaps South Carolina’s walk-off win vs Clemson

Mark Kingston recaps win, hints at changes to pitching staff

View More Video