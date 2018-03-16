Ejections, intensity part of South Carolina loss to Florida in SEC opener

Two ejections later, South Carolina’s first SEC game in 2018 is over.

A duel between two of the country’s top aces became a side-story Friday evening. Both USC’s Adam Hill and Florida’s Brady Singer played their parts in a 7-3 Gators win, but the crowd of 7,034 was wowed by other developments in Founders Park.

Hill, who entered as the SEC leader in strikeouts and opponent batting average, gave up three runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He battled through 98 pitches, walking five batters striking out six and stranding four more.

Singer, who remains the top college prospect for June’s MLB draft, was better, giving up one run on two hits in six innings. He got key run support in the middle innings as the second-ranked Gators (17-3, 1-0) put across two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

What’s written above is a quick summary of how the Gamecocks (12-6, 0-1) had their five-game winning streak snapped.

But Friday’s action extended beyond the routine back-and-forth between a couple storied programs.

Tensions were high, starting with Singer’s eighth pitch of the first inning. It was a full count delivery – packed with 95 mph heat – to TJ Hopkins that plunked USC’s center fielder on the left hip. Hopkins shot Singer a glare, which led to words exchanged. Soon, home plate umpire Scott Cline issued a warning to both dugouts.

Three frames later, Mark Kingston was ejected in bizarre fashion. The first-year USC coach, according to D1Baseball.com’s Shotgun Spratling who was seated nearby, yelled from the dugout, “It’s a good thing I’ve already got a warning.” The chirp came following Singer’s first pitch to LT Tolbert – a called strike.

Cline wasn’t demonstrative in his tossing motion, and Kingston only made a brief argument. Kingston then disappeared into the clubhouse, moving assistant Mike Current to acting manager. Freshman infielder Mason Streater became the first base coach.

USC left fielder Carlos Cortes was tossed in the fifth inning after a strikeout. He slammed his bat into the ground following the K. Cortes is suspended for Saturday's game because of that ejection, Kingston confirmed.

The Gamecocks put together a mini-rally after the fireworks. A Chris Cullen home run in the seventh cut the UF lead to 5-2. A Jonah Bride RBI single made it a 5-3 game in the eighth. Florida, however, put things away in the top of the ninth with Jonathan India's two-run homer.

This series continues Saturday. First pitch from Founders is scheduled for 4 p.m.