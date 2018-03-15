Why South Carolina-Florida Game 1 is the 'place to be' for MLB scouts

Eddy Demurias isn’t scheduled to pitch Friday night, meaning he can be like the rest of the 7,000-plus in Founders Park and enjoy the show.
“I’m definitely going to have to stay in the game,” said the South Carolina right-hander, “but as a fan of baseball, you kind of just want to sit back and watch them go to work.”
The USC-Florida series opener is headlined by one of the nation’s premier pitching matchups. The Gamecocks (12-5) have Adam Hill. The No. 2 Gators (16-3) have Brady Singer. Just a couple junior righties with mid-90s fastballs and loads of next-level potential.
Hill will get things started at 7 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
“I think if you’re a pro scout,” Carolina coach Mark Kingston said Thursday, “tomorrow night, this is the place to be. You have two of the top pitching prospects in the country that will be here at Founders Park. I would anticipate a great scouting presence in our ballpark tomorrow night.”
Singer, a 2017 College World Series hero for the defending national champions, is regarded as the top college prospect for this summer’s MLB draft. Hill is 33rd on the list, but could be rising.
Since taking a loss on Opening Day, South Carolina’s ace is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA with 37 strikeouts to four walks over his past three starts. He’s earned both SEC and national player of the week honors.
“I was too amped up for that first start,” Hill said about the seven runs he allowed to VMI on Feb. 16. “Since, it’s been me staying within myself. It’s the same mentality, but I’ve been more under control.”
Hill said he tries not to focus on the player he shares a mound with, but it was hard last June to ignore Singer’s performance.
Singer struck out a CWS-record 12 batters in Game 1 of the final series against LSU. He’s an SEC-best 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA this season.
“He’s a great pitcher,” Hill said. “They also have a lot of great pitchers. They had a great run last year, but we’re really excited about the opportunity to compete against those guys coming in here. We also have a great team. So we’re ready to go out there and show that and, hopefully, play well this weekend.”
‘Sad day for college baseball’
Shortly before Thursday's newspress conference, news of Augie Garrido’s passing had made its way to social media.
Kingston opened his session by acknowledging the death of one of college baseball’s greats. Garrido, who won a record 1,975 games over 48 years with Texas, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and Cal Poly and San Francisco State, took both Fullerton and the Longhorns to multiple national championships.
He was 79.
Kingston said Thursday was a “sad day for college baseball.”
“You don’t work in college baseball without knowing his impact,” Kingston said.
Hill, Morris, TBA
After Hill on Friday, Cody Morris (3-1, 4.05) will start Saturday’s game for the Gamecocks. The Sunday starter, however, remains a mystery.
Demurias, once the closer, got the Sunday nod last week against Princeton. He allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.
“I’ve been bouncing around a little bit,” Demarius said, “but it doesn’t really matter to me because, whatever situation I’m in, I’m just trying to help the team win.”
Kingston, following the 12-3 win against Harvard on Wednesday, said USC will take a “closer by committee” approach to the weekend. He listed Graham Lawson, Hunter Lomas, Carmen Mlodzinski and John Gilreath as options.
Comments