Gamecocks drop series opener at Georgia

A big inning wasn’t enough for South Carolina baseball on Friday night as the Gamecocks fell 7-5 at Georgia in the series opener.
The loss dropped Carolina to 1-3 in SEC play and 13-9 overall for the season.
It looked like the Gamecocks had firm control of the game after a five-run third inning that put South Carolina up 5-2. But Georgia added five runs of its own in the final five innings of the game — including a three-run seventh in which the Bulldogs took the lead for good.
“Plays were there to be made, and we need to make them,” South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said after the game. “When we start doing that, we will start winning games.”
Never miss a local story.
The game was plagued with several delays and multiple plays under review.
“It was just one of those games where there were a lot of close plays,” Kingston said. “You have nothing to lose by asking for a review.”
That happened often. The most pivotal of the delays came after Georgia executed a squeeze bunt to score an insurance run in the eighth inning. Georgia second baseman LJ Talley slid underneath South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen’s tag at home to put Georgia up 7-5.
“The tag needs to be put on,” Kingston said. “The play was perfect. But somehow the guy got under the tag.”
That gave the Bulldogs all the momentum needed to close the game out. South Carolina managed only two hits in the eight innings in which they didn’t score.
USC again played without center fielder TJ Hopkins, who is sidelined with a hand injury. He is doubtful to return to action this weekend, a Gamecocks official said.
“I will get with the staff in the morning,” Kingston said when asked about his lineup for the remainder of the series. “We need to put out the lineup that gives us the best chance to win.
Game two is 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network Plus.
Comments