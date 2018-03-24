Bulldogs bite Gamecocks again to clinch weekend series

Georgia took the series from South Carolina on Saturday after the Bulldogs won 12-3.
USC (13-10, 1-4 SEC) has lost its first two SEC series of the year and has now lost the last five series to Georgia (17-6, 4-1).
Carlos Cortes, Jacob Olson and Hunter Taylor all hit solo home runs after the midpoint of the game. Olson’s seven home runs leads all Gamecock hitters for the season thus far.
Freshman center fielder Kyle Jacobson violently collided with the centerfield wall in the 8th inning, but didn’t leave the game after being checked out by South Carolina trainers.
USC starter Cody Morris allowed six earned runs in five innings pitched. He struck out two and walked one.
Game 3 is at 1 pm Sunday.
Comments