Mark Kingston: Gamecocks 'cautiously optimistic' for Adam Hill's return

A full-circle moment for Adam Hill can come Thursday against Tennessee.
Hill is South Carolina’s ace now, the right-hander with a plus-fastball who is rising up MLB draft boards. He’s the centerpiece to the Gamecocks pitching staff and, perhaps, the main key to USC rallying after a slow start to this 2018 season.
Hill didn’t hold those titles before taking the mound March 17, 2017, in Knoxville. The then-sophomore was Carolina’s Sunday arm until an injury to Clarke Schmidt bumped Hill up in the rotation.
Making his Friday night debut, Hill delivered by allowing one run in six innings as USC beat the Volunteers, 7-1.
“That was a really good experience for me,” Hill said Wednesday at Founders Park, “just getting out there on a Friday night. On the road, especially, that was really a good experience for me, and it kind of helped better me as a pitcher.”
The Gamecocks (14-11, 1-5 SEC) host Tennessee (17-9, 4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to begin an Easter weekend series at Founders. Carolina coach Mark Kingston wouldn’t fully guarantee a Hill appearance, but he’s “cautiously optimistic” the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder will return from a week off because of shoulder tendinitis.
“It’s looking better that he’s going to have a chance to pitch for us,” Kingston said.
Hill (2-2, 4.23 ERA) leads the SEC in opposing batting average (.126) and is third in strikeouts (49). Freshman John Gilreath replaced Hill at Georgia, giving up three runs on six hits in four innings. The Gamecocks were swept by the Bulldogs for the first time in 10 years.
“I feel good,” Hill said. “I really used this past week to kind of rehab. I was in the training room every day, doing what I needed to do trying to get back healthy. I feel good now.”
Good enough to reappear Thursday?
“I can’t say right now,” Hill said, “but we’ll just see how it plays out. I’m definitely doing everything in my power to be ready to go.”
Hill last threw March 16 against Florida. He lasted 4 2/3 innings – logging 98 pitches – in an eventual 7-3 Carolina loss.
“After the Florida start, there was still a little soreness,” Hill said. “We just determined a week off would probably be a beneficial thing for me. That was what we decided to do.
“Like I said, I’ve been in the training room, doing everything I need to do to try to get back healthy.”
Injuries have become a theme for South Carolina this season. Center fielder T.J. Hopkins (bruised hand), shortstop Madison Stokes (tweaked hamstring) and designated hitter Noah Campbell (broken finger) all missed USC’s 5-4 win against Davidson on Tuesday.
It’s likely that trio won’t be available against the Volunteers.
“You’re going to see a team that’s going to continue to fight,” Kingston said. “We’re focused on the short-term and the long-term right now. Short-term mindset right now is we’re in survival mode. We’re going to try to fight our way out of this corner. Gonna try to get guys healthy and make the most of what we have right now.
“And then, big-picture mindset is we’re going to continue to build this thing. That’s where we are right now.”
