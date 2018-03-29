Adam Hill roars back from injury to throw five no-hit innings as USC tops Tennessee

South Carolina entered Thursday in "survival mode," desperate for an SEC win against Tennessee to improve on the team's worst conference start since 2012.
Thanks to timely early hitting and solid outings from staff ace Adam Hill, returning from injury, and the bullpen, the Gamecocks (15-11, 2-5 SEC) got just that, cruising by the Volunteers 6-1 at Founders Park.
"It was great to have Adam Hill back out there tonight," coach Mark Kingston said. "I think the team has a lot different mindset when they got their big guy out there and doing what Adam does for us. So I think that set the tone for us, gave us our edge back."
USC never trailed against UT, as junior shortstop LT Tolbert reached in the bottom of the first inning after being hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an error and then scored when junior catcher Chris Cullen drew a bases-loaded walk.
Sophomore first baseman Riley Hogan, in just his second start of the season, then drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.
"With the condition we are health-wise, we're going to need guys to step up that have played smaller roles throughout the season," Kingston said of Hogan. "That's going to continue."
Cullen tacked on two more in the bottom of the third with a bases-loaded single of his own to center, scoring seniors Jonah Bride and Hunter Taylor for 3 RBIs on the night, tied for a season high.
"I wasn't trying to do too much," Taylor said. "With the bases loaded, just trying to take the ball where it came from, and I was fortunate enough that I had space with runners on and the ball found the gap."
Bride scored the final run for the Gamecocks in the sixth off a wild pitch while Cullen was at bat. From there on out, the USC bullpen held Tennessee in check for the fewest runs South Carolina has given up since Feb. 23 against Charleston Southern.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Senior Jonah Bride, who scored three runs while going 3-3 at the plate with a walk. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season and tied his career-high in single game runs.
"I'm just trying to be more confident in there, just loosen up and not put so much pressure on myself," Bride said. "Try to be more smooth and not move my body as much."
Play of the game: Chris Cullen's single to center in the bottom of the third was absolutely smoked, nearly taking off Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet's head and plating two valuable runs to give South Carolina's pitchers breathing room down the stretch.
Stat of the game: Tennessee was a miserable 0-11 with runners on base, failing to take advantage of five walks and two errors by South Carolina. Some credit goes to USC's pitchers, who wiggled their way out of jams all game long.
OBSERVATIONS
Adam Hill shines coming back from injury: Hill, who missed his last start while resting with shoulder tendinitis, was a question mark, at least publicly, going into Thursday, but he showed little rustiness or discomfort through five no-hit innings. Though he did walk four batters, he never let the free passes come back to bite him and only came out when he did as a precautionary measure with 72 pitches.
"I was really excited to get back out there. I felt pretty good, there was just some command issues, which, not having thrown in a week, I was having to get back into it," Hill said. "But overall, I was pleased with how my arm is, and it's good to build on this."
Small ball offense powers USC: The Gamecocks' first three runs came about thanks to a hit by pitch, stolen base, error, a pair of walks and just one single, and that set the tone for a USC offensive effort that yielded no extra base hits. It's the second time South Carolina has won a game this season without one extra base hit.
NEXT
What: South Carolina vs. Tennessee, Game 2
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 30
Where: Founders Park
Probable pitchers: USC — So. RHP Cody Morris (4-2, 5.04 ERA); Tennessee — So. RHP Garrett Stallings (4-1, 2.55 ERA)
Watch: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
