South Carolina surges past Tennessee for first SEC series win in more than a year

For the first time in more than a year, South Carolina has won an SEC series.
With a 6-2 victory over Tennessee in the second contest of a three-game set on Friday night, the Gamecocks (16-11) snapped a 10-series losing streak in conference play and won their third game in a row.
After besting the Volunteers 6-1 on Thursday without a single extra base hit, USC relied heavily on the long ball to power its offense Friday, as the entire outfield of sophomore Carlos Cortes, junior Danny Blair and junior Jacob Olson each contributed home runs.
After three scoreless innings to start the game, Cortes got the offense going in the fourth with a blast to right. From there, the Gamecocks scored in four consecutive innings.
Meanwhile, sophomore right-hander Cody Morris bounced back from a rough start against Georgia last weekend to throw six innings of one-run ball, fanning five and walking one while giving up four hits. Combining Morris's effort with Adam Hill's on Thursday, USC's starters have gone 11 innings in this series, allowing just nine baserunners and one run.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Cortes, who entered Friday hitting .195 but broke out with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with a long blast to right field to get the scoring started and two RBIs. He also made several difficult catches in left field to help Cody Morris out of a few tight spots.
Play of the game: In the top of the sixth, with South Carolina leading 2-0, Morris allowed a walk and a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. A groundout to first scored a run and advanced the runner to third. With one out, Morris attacked the zone against Tennessee's Benito Santiago, eventually striking him out. A fly out then ended the threat with no further damage, preserving the lead.
Stat of the game: Tennessee went 1-10 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0-4 in that department.
OBSERVATIONS
Mixed reviews: In the top of the third, Tennessee's Jay Charleston was called safe after beating out an infield single with two outs to keep the inning alive. South Carolina coach Mark Kingston challenged, as he can now do under SEC rules, and Charleston was called out.
In the top of the eighth, with runners on first and second and no outs for Tennessee, the Volunteers hit a hard ground ball that seemed custom-made for a double play. Instead, senior second baseman Justin Row went down due to a hard slide from the Vols runner, throwing the ball away and allowing a run to score. Kingston argued he had been interfered with, but after an umpire-initiated review, the call stood.
Wiggling out of jams: Three times Friday night, Tennessee had two runners on with no outs, including the situation above and the top of the sixth, when there were Volunteers on second and third. They got just two runs out of it all, as South Carolina's pitchers — Morris, freshman John Gilreath and freshman Parker Coyne — got a couple of clutch strikeouts, easy outs and a double play to escape mostly unscathed.
NEXT
What:South Carolina vs. Tennessee, Game 3
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 31
Where: Founders Park
Probable pitchers: USC — Jr. RHP Ridge Chapman (1-3, 3.68 ERA); Tennessee — Jr. RHP Will Neely (3-1, 2.95 ERA)
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
