South Carolina surges past Tennessee for first SEC series win in more than a year

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston talks with reporters after the Gamecocks defeated Tennessee for their first SEC win in more than a year, thanks to starter Cody Morris and left fielder Carlos Cortes. Greg Hadley