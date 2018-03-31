Gamecocks rally late to sweep Tennessee

South Carolina completed a clean sweep of Tennessee on Saturday, winning its fourth straight game, 6-3, and recovering some much-needed momentum and standing in the SEC.
"That game today, that's why I came to South Carolina, that's why I wanted to become a Gamecock," coach Mark Kingston said.
Sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes drove in the first run of the game for the Gamecocks (17-11, 3-5 SEC) in the bottom of the third inning, lofting a sacrifice fly to left field to score junior shortstop LT Tolbert, who had singled then advanced to third on a single by senior second baseman Jonah Bride.
Tennessee struck back in the next half inning, drawing two walks to start the inning off USC junior starter Ridge Chapman. Sophomore Andre Lipcius then followed with a double flared down the left field line, scoring both runners. He came around to score on a single three batters later.
The Gamecocks got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Cortes and Riley Hogan hit back-to-back singles, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and Cortes then scored on an RBI groundout from junior Chris Cullen.
In the seventh, they got one more as Tolbert walked, Bride was hit by a pitch and senior Matt Williams singled to load the bases. After Cortes struck out, sophomore Riley Hogan fell behind 1-2, then took three straight balls to walk the tying run home.
USC took the lead in the eighth after freshman center fielder Kyle Jacobsen, who entered the game as a defensive replacement, singled, then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Junior right fielder Jacob Olson then smoked a fly ball into the right-field gap for a double.
After Bride walked, Williams added a pair of valuable insurance runs with a double to right.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Jonah Bride, who went 2-3 with a run, a walk and a HBP to extend his hit streak to seven games, the longest active streak on the team. He was at the center of all but one of South Carolina's run-scoring innings.
Play of the game: Riley Hogan's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh not only tied the game, it made up for a rough day in which he left four runners on base, a statistic that would have surely haunted him had the Gamecocks lost. It was also just his third walk on the season in 26 plate appearances, and it set up a breakout eighth-inning.
Stat of the game: 5 1/3 scoreless innings from South Carolina's bullpen, which had a few tense moments but kept the Gamecocks in the game as the offense sputtered through the first half.
OBSERVATIONS
Chris Cullen tries out a new position again: Junior Chris Cullen is primarily a catcher, but he's also spent some time at first, a surprise move that Cullen himself admitted he didn't spend much time preparing for. He moved again on Sunday, across the diamond to third base, as part of a shuffle due to the injury to Justin Row on Saturday. He responded with a clean performance that included the start of a 5-4-3 double play.
Madison Stokes returns from injury: Junior Madison Stokes has missed several games with a hamstring injury but made a brief appearance for South Carolina, pinch hitting in the sixth inning with two outs and a runner on third. He was retired on a soft line drive to short and did not play the field.
NEXT
What: South Carolina vs. North Carolina
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3
Where: BB&T Ballpark, Charlotte, North Carolina
Probable pitchers: USC — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (2-0, 3.60 ERA); UNC — Jr. RHP Rodney Hutchinson (3-1 4.66 ERA)
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
