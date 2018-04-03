UNC scores 10 unanswered runs to drub USC for a third consecutive time

It wasn't the largest blowout South Carolina has suffered at the hands of North Carolina over the past three years, but Tuesday's matchup at BB&T Ballpark still marked a massive letdown for the Gamecocks (17-12), who collapsed on both offense and defense to blow an early lead and lose, 11-3.
The Tar Heels (19-10) struck quickly off two singles and a stolen base to take a 1-0 lead. But South Carolina responded in short order, as leadoff hitter Jacob Olson doubled, and senior second baseman Jonah Bride singled to right to score him. In the second inning, junior third baseman Chris Cullen gave the Gamecocks the lead with a no-doubt home run to left field.
In the bottom of the third, junior shortstop LT Tolbert walked, then advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Bride singled him to third, and senior first baseman Matt Williams grounded into a force out, allowing Tolbert to score.
From there on out, the pace of the game, which had progressed quickly, slowed dramatically. North Carolina was able to tie the ballgame in the top of the sixth when three freshmen USC pitchers — starter Logan Chapman, Parker Coyne and John Gilreath — combined to issue four consecutive walks.
Never miss a local story.
Gilreath then managed to record a strikeout, but the last pitch escaped senior catcher Hunter Taylor, allowing the Tar Heel runner on third to race home and tie the game.
In the eighth, North Carolina broke the game open. Freshman hurler Carmen Mlodzinski and junior Eddy Demurias combined for two walks and a fielder's choice to load the bases. A UNC sac fly then broke the 3-3 tie, and the Tar Heels stretched their lead to four runs with a squeeze bunt and a bloop single to right field.
In the ninth, the Tar Heels tacked on four more runs, finally using their bats to record two singles and a home run, while still benefiting from two walks, a balk and a hit by pitch from South Carolina's bullpen.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: If there's a bright spot to be found in this game for South Carolina, it's in the first three innings, but missed opportunities haunted the Gamecocks then, and the final six innings were an unmitigated disaster. So there's no star of the game.
Play of the game: The four consecutive walks in the top of the sixth inning, which included 16 balls in 19 pitches across four USC hurlers, was a sign of things to come and the start of UNC's comeback.
Stat of the game: Through five innings, South Carolina allowed no walks, but things fell apart in the sixth and eighth, as five Gamecock hurlers combined to permit six walks while recording just six outs.
OBSERVATION
Baserunning regrets: South Carolina seemed to leave two runs on the table. Williams grounded out to the pitcher in the first but Tolbert chose to be cautious and not sprint for home.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Taylor flied out to center field with sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes on second. Cortes chose not to try to tag up to third, and the very next batter, North Carolina's pitcher threw a wild pitch.
Pitches on pitches: USC's eight pitchers combined to throw 204 pitches, just 112 of them for strikes.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (17-11) vs. No. 7/9 Kentucky (19-9), Game 1
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 6
Where: Cliff Hagan Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (3-2, 3.58 ERA); Kentucky — Jr. RHP Sean Hjelle (4-2, 3.32 ERA)
Comments