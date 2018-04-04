Sophomore pitcher no longer with South Carolina baseball team

South Carolina pitcher Colby Lee is no longer a member of USC's baseball team.
A school official confirmed to The State he is no longer on the Gamecocks roster, and the school's website reflects that. The news was first reported by GamecockCentral's Collyn Taylor, and later John Whittle of The Big Spur, who wrote he was "dismissed from the program due to an academic issue."
Lee had only pitched in two games this season allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings. His freshman year, before Mark Kingston replaced Chad Holbrook as head coach, he made 13 appearances and three starts with a 5.86 ERA in 27 1/3 innings (22 strikeouts to 11 walks).
Out of high school, he was the No. 10 player in the state in his class and the Class A State Player of the Year at Latta High School.
