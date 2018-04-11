How to watch South Carolina try to upset No. 2 Arkansas on the road

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about freshman starter Carmen Mlodzinski, junior slugger Jacob Olson and what South Carolina loves about playing in Charleston after blowing out The Citadel, 12-1, on Tuesday. Greg Hadley

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about freshman starter Carmen Mlodzinski, junior slugger Jacob Olson and what South Carolina loves about playing in Charleston after blowing out The Citadel, 12-1, on Tuesday. Greg Hadley