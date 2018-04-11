How to watch South Carolina try to upset No. 2 Arkansas on the road

Who: South Carolina (19-14, 5-7 SEC) vs. Arkansas (25-9, 8-4 SEC)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
7:30 p.m. Friday
3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: Thursday — SEC Network; Friday and Saturday — Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN app
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers (Thursday): South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (2-0, 3.86 ERA); Arkansas — Jr. RHP Blaine Knight (5-0, 2.01 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Friday): South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (3-3, 4.79 ERA); Arkansas — Jr. LHP Kacey Murphy (3-2, 2.25 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Saturday): South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-2, 4.04 ERA); Arkansas — So. RHP Isaiah Campbell (2-3, 4.03 ERA)
Rankings: Arkansas is ranked No. 2 in the NCBWA poll, No. 3 by D1Baseball.com, No. 4 by Baseball America and has an RPI rating of No. 4. South Carolina is unranked and has an RPI of 66.
Last meeting: The Gamecocks and Razorbacks have not faced off since 2016, when USC hosted Arkansas for a three-game series and came away with the sweep. The teams have not played in Fayetteville since 2014, when the Hogs took two of three.
Last time out: South Carolina used a seven-run seventh inning, its biggest inning of the season, to crush The Citadel in Charleston on Tuesday, 12-1. Arkansas needed a four-run eighth inning to sneak by Grambling State, 7-6, on Tuesday.
Key stats: South Carolina — .270 team batting average, .376 on-base percentage, .460 slugging percentage, 4.22 team ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8.87 strikeouts per nine innings; Arkansas — .311 team batting average, .411 on-base percentage, .515 slugging percentage, 3.24 team ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9.30 strikeouts per nine innings
Injury report: Center fielder TJ Hopkins (hand) and designated hitter Noah Campbell (finger) remain sidelined for the Gamecocks. Shortstop Madison Stokes likely will play after returning against The Citadel as a pinch hitter.
Key story lines: For South Carolina, freshman right-hander Logan Chapman is getting his first weekend series start on Thursday, and he's being thrown into the fire against a high-powered Arkansas offense that leads the SEC in home runs and is second in batting average. He'll also go against one of the nation's top pitchers and MLB prospects in Blaine Knight — if he can put together a respectable showing, expect him to become a rotation fixture.
Senior Madison Stokes seems primed to return to full play at shortstop after returning to the designated hitter spot against The Citadel, the latest sign that the Gamecocks are slowly returning to full health. Stokes was 2-4 against the Bulldogs and is hitting .391 on the season, ranking third on the team in RBIs, tied for second in home runs and tied for fourth in hits despite missing a third of the squad's games so far.
Comments