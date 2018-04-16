How to watch South Carolina square off against Presbyterian

Who:South Carolina (20-16, 6-9 SEC) vs. Presbyterian (12-26, 6- 9 Big South)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN app
Listen: 107.5 FM in the Columbia, SC, area
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 2.45 ERA); Presbyterian — Fr. RHP Andrew Durden (0-1, 10,19 ERA)
Last time out: South Carolina dropped both ends of an abbreviated Sunday doubleheader against No. 2 Arkansas after beating the Razorbacks on Friday for the Gamecocks' fourth SEC series loss on the season. Presbyterian was swept in a three-game set with Big South foe Campbell and has now lost five in a row.
Last meeting: On May 9, 2017, USC hosted Presbyterian at Founders Park and came away with the 4-3 win, with outfielder Jacob Olson scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.
Injury report: Shortstop Madison Stokes (hamstring) and designated hitter Noah Campbell (finger) returned to action against Arkansas, leaving only center fielder TJ Hopkins (hand/wrist) as the only South Carolina regular still completely sidelined.
Key stats: South Carolina — .265 team batting average, .367 on-base percentage, .447 slugging percentage, 4.10 team ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 8.73 strikeouts per nine innings; Presbyterian — .275 team batting average, .354 on-base percentage, .385 slugging percentage, 6.26 team ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 7.80 strikeouts per nine innings
Comments