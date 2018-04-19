How to watch South Carolina try to reset itself against LSU

Who: South Carolina (20-17, 6-9 SEC) vs. LSU (24-14, 9-6 SEC)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
4 p.m. Saturday
1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Founders Park
Watch: All three games streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM
Rankings: LSU is ranked No. 19 by both D1Baseball.com and NCBWA and No. 18 by Baseball America, with an RPI of 37. South Carolina has dropped to 73rd in RPI, slipping 16 spots after its loss to Presbyterian.
Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (2-0, 3.93 ERA); LSU — So. RHP Zack Hess (6-3, 3.71 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Game 2): South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 3.61 ERA); LSU — Fr. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (7-2, 1.75 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Game 3): South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (3-4, 4.65 ERA); LSU — TBA
Last time out: South Carolina fell to Presbyterian on Tuesday, 7-4, dropping to 5-6 on the season against in-state opponents. LSU traveled to New Orleans to face Tulane on Wednesday, losing 10-9 on a walk-off walk.
Last meeting: The Tigers downed the Gamecocks in the 2017 SEC tournament semifinals, ending USC's run through the tourney and the team's season, as well as Chad Holbrook's tenure.
Injury report: Junior center fielder TJ Hopkins came in as a defensive replacement on Tuesday, his first appearance in nearly a month after suffering a hand injury. Coach Mark Kingston said he hopes to have Hopkins back this weekend. Senior second baseman Justin Row, however, seems unlikely to play after retweaking a knee injury that sidelined him earlier this season against the Blue Hose.
Key stats: South Carolina — .263 team batting average, .366 on-base percentage, .442 slugging percentage, 4.13 team ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 8.77 strikeouts per nine innings; LSU — .296 team batting average, .385 on-base percentage, .452 slugging percentage, 3.92 team ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 9.24 strikeouts per nine innings
