South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes is greeted by teammates after scoring the game's first run against LSU at Founders Park Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes is greeted by teammates after scoring the game's first run against LSU at Founders Park Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes is greeted by teammates after scoring the game's first run against LSU at Founders Park Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Baseball

How to watch South Carolina baseball seek revenge against Furman at Fluor Field

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

April 23, 2018 09:45 PM

Who: South Carolina (23-17, 9-9 SEC) vs. Furman (19-21, 4-8 Southern)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24

Where: Fluor Field, Greenville, South Carolina

Watch: Streaming online on SoCon Digital Network

Listen: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area

Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-4, 3.47 ERA); Furman — Jr. RHP Jake Crawford (1-1, 7.80 ERA)

Rankings: South Carolina was ranked No. 25 in the country by Collegiate Baseball on Monday and rose to 60th in RPI. Furman is 94th in RPI.

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about how the Gamecocks managed to rally and defeat LSU on Sunday for a three-game sweep at Founders Park. Greg Hadley

Last time out: South Carolina collected its first sweep of LSU since 2007 with a come-from-behind 8-6 win on Sunday, while Furman routed VMI, 19-1, to salvage one win from its three-game set with the Keydets.

Last meeting: The Paladins surprised the Gamecocks on Feb. 27 at Founders Park for a 6-4 win, Furman's first victory against USC since 2015.

Injury report: For the most part, South Carolina seems to have returned to full health, with junior outfielder TJ Hopkins making his way back into the lineup this weekend after missing more than a month. The only player who might potentially be held out for rest is senior second baseman Justin Row, who played against LSU but was less than 100 percent with a knee injury.

Key stats: South Carolina — .270 team batting average, .372 on-base percentage, .449 slugging percentage, 4.04 team ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8.70 strikeouts per nine innings; Furman — .279 team batting average, .359 on-base percentage, .415 slugging percentage, 6.42 team ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 6.76 strikeouts per nine innings

  Comments  