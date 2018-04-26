How to watch Gamecock baseball try to move above .500 in SEC play vs. Vanderbilt

Who: South Carolina (23-17, 9-9 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (24-16, 10-8 SEC)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 27
3 p.m., Saturday, April 28
2 p.m. Sunday, April 29
*All times eastern
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tennessee
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 3.29 ERA); Vanderbilt — So. RHP Drake Fellows (4-3, 3.03 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Game 2): South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (4-4, 4.05 ERA); Vanderbilt — Jr. RHP Patrick Raby (2-4, 2.47 ERA)
Probable pitchers (Game 3): South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.18 ERA); Vanderbilt — Fr. RHP Mason Hickman (7-1, 3.69 ERA)
Forecast: The weather in Nashville is expected to be pleasant this weekend, with temperatures in the lower 70s and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. The only chance of rain is projected to be on Friday, when there is a 20 percent likelihood of showers after 1 p.m. local time.
Rankings: South Carolina was ranked No. 25 in the country by Collegiate Baseball on Monday and sits at 50th in RPI. Vanderbilt is 17th in the rankings of D1Baseball.com, NCBWA and the USA Today coaches poll. The Commodores are also 24th in RPI.
Last time out: South Carolina reeled off eight unanswered runs to crush Furman 10-2 in a neutral site game in Greenville on Tuesday, while Vanderbilt had the week off after taking one of three last weekend against Missouri on the road.
Last meeting: The Gamecocks topped the Commodores in the first round of last year's SEC tournament with a 7-4 extra-inning win in Hoover, Alabama. Their last series came in Columbia in 2017, with Vandy taking two of three against USC.
Injury report: Coach Mark Kingston said Wednesday that of all of South Carolina's formerly injured players, the one furthest from "100 percent" is freshman designated hitter Noah Campbell, who broke his finger. Campbell has been back in the lineup for several games now, however, and that is not expected to change.
Key stats: South Carolina — .274 team batting average, .373 on-base percentage, .454 slugging percentage, 3.99 team ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8.76 strikeouts per nine innings; Vanderbilt — .265 team batting average, .374 on-base percentage, .402 slugging percentage, 3.62 team ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.90 strikeouts per nine innings
