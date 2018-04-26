Founders Park ranked top-10 nationally but behind another South Carolina school

Since it was opened in 2009, South Carolina baseball's Founders Park has regularly been rated as one of the best places to watch a college game.
That held true this week, as Baseball America ranked it No. 10 in its top college ballparks. But it wasn't the best in the state.
Coastal Carolina's Springs Brooks Stadium came in at No. 8. It was opened in 2015, just before the Chanticleers made their run to win the College World Series.
The Gamecocks went on their run of three World Series with a pair of titles soon after Founders Park opened. The Gamecocks are 20-7 at home this season and have two more home series there (against Ole Miss and Missouri) plus a midweek game.
"Founders Park has minor league amenities combined with a boisterous atmosphere that make it one of the best places to watch a game," Baseball America's Teddy Cahill wrote.
