South Carolina rocks No. 4 Ole Miss early for big series-opening win

A week off for final exams did nothing to cool off the blazing South Carolina baseball team, who welcomed No. 4 Ole Miss to Founders Park on Friday with a 13-5 blowout, USC's seventh win in eight games.

"It's good to play good baseball," coach Mark Kingston said simply. "We want to be good in all phases. We were solid pitching-wise tonight. I would like to see us be better, but when our offense is playing like that, it was plenty good enough."

After two comeback victories last weekend on the road against Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks (27-18, 12-10 SEC) technically came from behind again in their series opener against the Rebels, as the second batter of the game, junior right fielder Ryan Olenek, homered to right field off USC freshman starter Logan Chapman.

That 1-0 advantage, however, was short-lived. In the bottom of the first inning, Carolina struck back to take a lead it would never relinquish, carrying over its torrid offense from the Vandy series.

"I think it carried over for sure. Not only was it a confidence booster for us, I think it showed everybody else out there what we're made of," senior designated hitter Madison Stokes said.

Sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes walked, then advanced on a single from senior Stokes. Senior third baseman Jonah Bride then loaded the bases, reaching on an error. Senior second baseman Justin Row followed with an RBI infield hit to shallow right, and two batters later, senior catcher Hunter Taylor smoked a line drive to left field that plated two more runs.

Ole Miss got a run back in the top of the third inning with an RBI single from Olenek, but in the bottom half of the frame, the Gamecocks tallied four more runs, as Stokes, Bride and Row loaded the bases with two singles and a walk.

A passed ball scored Stokes, and junior shortstop LT Tolbert then ripped a double, scoring two. Later in the inning, junior center fielder TJ Hopkins smacked another RBI infield single that deflected off Ole Miss starter Ryan Rolison's glove.

"It just feels like everybody's clicking, it seems like a different guy gets a big hit every game," Row said.

The contest turned into a full-fledged rout in the bottom of the fourth, as Stokes, Bride and Row once again loaded the bases. Tolbert grounded out to first to score USC's eighth run, and Taylor reached on an error to score the ninth. Junior right fielder Jacob Olson then launched a three-run home run into the left field bullpen, making it 12-2 after four innings, a season-worst outing for Rolison.

"We did a good job with two strikes, we only had three strikeouts (against Rolison)," Kingston said. "And when he made mistakes in the zone, we hit it hard. There was no secret, I think our guys just had a good approach, they took good swings when they had the opportunity and they laid off balls that teams might chase sometimes."

Chapman exited the game in the top of the fifth with no outs, giving up three earned runs while allowing the leadoff hitter to reach four times. His replacement, TJ Shook, also looked a little shaky, but the backend of the bullpen, juniors Ridge Chapman and Graham Lawson, put together three scoreless innings.

"Ridge and Graham both there at the end, having power arms and pounding the strike zone, it's a huge development for us. ... Ridge and Graham give us some serious options if they can continue to pitch like that," Kingston said.

The Gamecocks capped the scoring in the sixth inning as Taylor doubled to the left field corner and scored on a long double off the center field wall from senior first baseman Matt Williams.





"You're seeing a team that has stood together through some tough times, and now they're getting the reward and enjoying the rewards of good baseball," Kingston said.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Justin Row, who went 4-4 for a career high in hits, along with two runs, an RBI and a walk, and also made a sharp defensive play, ranging to the left side of the infield and making a rainbow throw to end the sixth inning. He, along with Hunter Taylor, have been playing through injury to inspire the Gamecocks, Kingston said.

"The rest of the team feeds on that. If you can't watch how well they're playing under not perfect circumstances and not be motivated by that ... something's wrong," Kingston said. "They're playing probably the best baseball of their career."

Play of the game: Jacob Olson's three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth was a fitting exclamation point to an offensive explosion for South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks a double-digit advantage and sealing the rout.

Stat of the game: 218-point difference in batting average between South Carolina and Ole Miss with runners in scoring position — the Rebels were 2-11 for a .182 mark, while the Gamecocks were 8-20, a .400 clip. This was despite the fact that the gap in hits on the evening was just 15-11, in favor of USC.

