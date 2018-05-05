Hot start helps South Carolina hold on to secure win, series against No. 4 Ole Miss

South Carolina baseball got much the same performance it has gotten for most of the past three weeks on Saturday against Ole Miss — lots of offense and just enough pitching.
Not that the Gamecocks are getting tired of it, as they downed the No. 4 Rebels, 11-6, to win their third consecutive SEC series against a ranked opponent.
In front of a rowdy crowd of 7,692 at Founders Park, USC (28-18, 13-10) found a way to claim its eighth win in nine games, using three multi-run innings in the first half of the game and a quality outing from junior starter Adam Hill to set itself up for a potential sweep.
After neither team recorded a hit for two and a half innings, USC senior first baseman Matt Williams broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right field.
That long ball seemed to open the floodgates, as junior center fielder TJ Hopkins followed with a walk and sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes reached on an infield single. The pair then pulled off a double steal, and senior designated hitter Madison Stokes and senior third baseman Jonah Bride drove them in with an sacrifice fly and RBI single, respectively.
In the next half-inning, Ole Miss got one run back as Hill issued a one-out walk, then gave up back-to-back two-out singles.
In the bottom of the fourth, however, South Carolina blew the game open, sending 10 runners to the plate and collecting six hits and five runs. Junior shortstop LT Tolbert led things off with a single, and when Ole Miss right fielder Ryan Olenek attempted to throw him out as he rounded first, the ball sailed to the backstop, allowing Tolbert to advance to second.
Junior right fielder Jacob Olson laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Williams followed with an RBI single past the drawn-in Ole Miss infield. Junior catcher Chris Cullen then walked, and Hopkins lofted a soft fly ball down the right field line that dropped in between three defenders, allowing Williams to race home.
Cortes followed with a double off the wall in right-center that scored two more, and Stokes capped the frame with an RBI single. In the bottom of the fifth, Williams singled to tie his career high in hits with three, followed by another walk from Hopkins and another two-RBI double from Cortes, this one into the right field corner.
Ole Miss came storming back in the top of the eighth, however, to make things interesting. The Rebels pounded freshman Carmen Mlodzinski and junior Graham Lawson for three consecutive singles, an RBI double, an RBI groundout and a home run to tally five runs and make it 10-6.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Carlos Cortes, who tied his season bests with three hits and four RBIs, also doubling twice, scoring twice and drawing a walk for an all-around outstanding 3-4 day.
Play of the game: Matt Williams' home run in the bottom of the third certainly knocked something loose for South Carolina's offense, as it went from looking utterly befuddled by Ole Miss starter Brady Fiegl to utterly dominant.
Stat of the game: .538 hitting with runners in scoring position for South Carolina, going 7-13.
OBSERVATIONS
Defense at its best: No errors and a number of highlight-reel defensive plays helped South Carolina limit Ole Miss's attack. Adam Hill made an incredible behind-the-back grab to end the second, Carlos Cortes pretended to lose the ball in the clouds to start a 7-4-3 double play in the third, TJ Hopkins robbed the Rebels of a hit in the fifth with a sliding grab, and Matt Williams ended the inning leaning into the Gamecocks' dugout to snag a foul ball.
Big-inning ball club: Just like Friday, South Carolina put crooked numbers on the scoreboard three times to beat Ole Miss, and the Gamecocks also put together their 20th inning of four runs or more. In roughly 390 innings this season, more than a third of USC's offense has come from those big innings.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (28-18, 13-10 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (35-13, 12-11 SEC)
When: 12 p.m. Sunday, May 6
Where: Founders Park
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.70 ERA); Ole Miss — Jr. RHP James McArthurt (5-0, 3.93 ERA)
