Former Gamecock star hits monster home run off one of the best pitchers in baseball

A former University of South Carolina Gamecock baseball player hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, and it was a memorable one in a number of ways.
Christian Walker, a star from the Gamecocks' back-to-back College World Series championship teams, hit his first dinger since being called up from Class AAA by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That was not the only reason this was a shot to remember. It came off Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 NL MVP.
On top of that, it was a majestic blast that traveled 479 feet, tied for the third-longest home run of the MLB season. San Diego Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero hit a 489-foot homer earlier in 2018.
According to statcast.com, Walker's moonshot was the longest home run Kershaw has allowed in his potential Hall of Fame career.
Walker entered the game with one hit in 13 at-bats since he was called up by the Diamondbacks April 7. The blast was the fourth home run of Walker's MLB career, after he went deep twice last year after a September call up by Arizona.
Walker hit .309 with 32 home runs and 114 RBIs for the Reno Aces last season before being called up, and was named MVP of the Pacific Coast League.
Walker was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles after helping South Carolina to three consecutive College World Series appearances, including a pair of national titles.
Prior to hitting this homer, the most famous round tripper of Walker's career was likely in a Gamecocks' uniform. In 2010, Walker hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 8th inning to give South Carolina a 10-9 lead over Coastal Carolina in the Super Regional, helping the Gamecocks make it to the CWS.
During his career at USC, Walker hit .336 with 30 home runs and 168 RBIs. His best season came in 2011 when he hit .358 with 21 doubles, 10 homers and 62 RBIs.
