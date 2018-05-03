Gamecock great Grayson Greiner earns 1st major league call-up

Grayson Greiner is headed to the majors.
Greiner will be joining the Detroit Tigers on Friday when they play at Kansas City, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The former Blythewood and South Carolina standout was pulled from his start with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday.
Greiner will likely take Miguel Cabrera’s spot on the roster. Cabrera left Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. The Tigers said they will announce a roster move Friday.
Greiner is one of Detroit’s top prospect and was on the Tigers’ 40-man roster during spring training. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound catcher was hitting .258 with a homer and seven this season for Toledo. Last season, he hit .237 with 14 homers and 44 RBI at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.
Greiner was a third-round pick by the Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft. As a senior at South Carolina, he hit .311 with eight homers and 50 RBI.
