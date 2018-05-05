Gamecocks in pro baseball: Wil Crowe remains undefeated

Statistics through Friday, May 4
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .183 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in 30 games. Has stolen two bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 15 appearances. He has six strike outs and four walks in 14 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Called up on Friday. No current stats. Was hitting .271 with three doubles, one triple, a home run, and six RBIs in 14 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .244 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 31 games. Has four stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He has 23 strike outs and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Hitting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Currently on Paternity List. Hitting .257 with seven doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 29 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .290 with one double and five RBIs in 24 games. Has four stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 4-0 with a 3.25 ERA in five starts. He has 27 strike outs and seven walks in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Short-Season/Rookie AZL White Sox (Chicago White Sox)
No 2018 stats
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .134 with two doubles, two triples and seven RBI in 22 games. Has four stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA with one save in nine appearances. He has 11 strike outs and six walks in 9 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA with three saves in nine appearances. He has 21 strike outs and five walks in 11 1/3 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .226 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 20 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .474 with one double, one home run and six RBIs in five games. He has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .203 with two doubles and one RBI in 18 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA in five starts. He has 23 strike outs and five walks in 29 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in six appearances. He has five strike outs and five walks in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
Is 0-2 with a 3.42 ERA in six appearances (four starts). He has 18 strike outs and 16 walks in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .343 with eight doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs in 27 games. He has five stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in six starts. He has 25 strike outs and nine walks in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Low-A Charleston (New York Yankees)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .300 in three games. Has two stolen bases
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .231 with one triple, one home and five RBIs in five games. Was Hitting .133 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 15 games with Arizona.
Braden Webb, RHP, Rookie League Helena (Milwaukee)
No stats with Helena. Was 1-2 with a 9.82 ERA in four starts with six strike outs and 10 walks in 11 innings pitched with Carolina.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A El Paso (San Diego)
Is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six appearances. He has eight strike outs and two walks in six innings pitched. Was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two appearances with three strike outs and two walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched with San Diego.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA in six starts. He has 42 strike outs and 11 walks in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 1-1 with a 4.33 ERA in five starts. He has 11 strike outs and five walks in 27 innings pitched.
