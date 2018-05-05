South Carolina women's basketball to host mid-major grad transfer on official visit

South Carolina women's basketball is reportedly looking to the Midwest for another potential grad transfer.
Former Cleveland State forward Ashanti Abshaw, a two-time all-conference Horizon League performer and former conference freshman of the year, is leaving the Vikings for her fifth season and is apparently seeking a team that will give her the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament.
According to a tweet from Abshaw's former club team, USC is interested in potentially being that team and is set to host her for an official visit. It's unclear if and where Abshaw has any other official visits planned.
Though a forward, Abshaw stands just 5-foot-9. In her redshirt junior season, she averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. As a redshirt sophomore she averaged 17.7 and 7.0 points and rebounds, respectively.
Abshaw is just the latest transfer South Carolina has been connected to this offseason as coach Dawn Staley has at least four open scholarships and a need for frontcourt depth after losing star A'ja Wilson.
There has been confirmed contact between the Gamecocks and former Texas A&M forward Anriel Howard, former A&M guard Danni Williams, former Clemson wing Nelly Perry and former TCU guard Amber Ramirez. All but Ramirez would be grad transfers eligible to play immediately.
