How to watch South Carolina baseball face Chad Holbrook, College of Charleston

Who: South Carolina (28-19, 13-11 SEC) vs. College of Charleston (32-16, 14-7 CAA)





When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 9

Where: Spirit Communications Park, Columbia, South Carolina

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN

Listen: 107.5 FM

Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-4, 4.02 ERA); College of Charleston — TBA





Tickets: Starting at $5 on the Bojangles Berm. Fans can bring their dogs to the game as long they sign and bring this waiver. There will be beer sales at the game as well.

Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, with the temperature reaching a high of 85 degrees, dipping into the 60s at night.

Rankings: South Carolina was unranked by Baseball America, D1Baseball.com and the USA Today coaches poll, the rankings recognized by the NCAA. However, the Gamecocks were No. 11 in Collegiate Baseball's poll and sits at 42nd in RPI. College of Charleston is unranked and 72nd in RPI.

Last time out: South Carolina took two of three games this weekend against Ole Miss, dropping the series finale in 10 innings. The Cougars plays The Citadel on Tuesday night after winning two of three against Towson this past weekend.

Last meeting: USC and C of C last played in 2016 at Founders Park, in an epic contest that went 13 innings, featured 15 pitches and two Carolina comebacks before ending 6-5, in favor of Charleston.

Injury report: Coach Mark Kingston said Sunday that junior center fielder TJ Hopkins had tweaked his back, forcing him out of the game late and raising the possibility that Hopkins, who has been a sparkplug atop the Gamecocks' lineup may miss Tuesday's game. He is considered day-to-day.

Key stats: South Carolina — .281 team batting average, .375 on-base percentage, .460 slugging percentage, 4.34 team ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 8.71 strikeouts per nine innings; College of Charleston — .277 team batting average, .354 on-base percentage, .423 slugging percentage, 3.01 team ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 8.56 strikeouts per nine innings