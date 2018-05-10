How to watch South Carolina play Missouri in its final home series of the season

Who: South Carolina (28-20, 13-11 SEC) vs. Missouri (30-18, 9-15)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 11





4 p.m. Saturday, May 12

1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13

Where: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN

Listen: 107.5 FM

Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 4.72 ERA); Missouri — So. LHP TJ Sikkema (3-5, 3.81 ERA)

Probable pitchers (Game 2): South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (5-5, 4.58 ERA); Missouri — Jr. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (5-2, 2.79 ERA)

Probable pitchers (Game 3): South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.74 ERA); Missouri — TBA

Forecast: Sunny and hot, with temperatures in the 90s all weekend, though dipping into the high 60s at night.





Rankings: Both South Carolina and Missouri are unranked by Baseball America, D1Baseball.com and the USA Today coaches poll. In RPI, the Gamecocks sit at 44th, while Mizzou ranks 32nd.

Last time out: South Carolina managed just one hit against College of Charleston on Wednesday night but has won its last three SEC series, while Missouri had no midweek game and was swept last weekend at home by Georgia.

Last meeting: The Tigers and Gamecocks last faced each other in 2017, with Missouri taking two of three games at home. The last time they played in Columbia, South Carolina, the Gamecocks won three of three for the sweep.

Injury report: Coach Mark Kingston said Thursday that junior center fielder TJ Hopkins remains day-to-day with a tweaked back. Hopkins missed the College of Charleston game and will likely miss at least the series opener.

Key stats: South Carolina — .277 team batting average, .371 on-base percentage, .453 slugging percentage, 4.44 team ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 8.78 strikeouts per nine innings; Missouri — .271 team batting average, .376 on-base percentage, .385 slugging percentage, 3.83 team ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9.60 strikeouts per nine innings