Gamecocks in the Pros: Greiner getting his chances in Detroit

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .173 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in 33 games. Has stolen two bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 appearances. He has seven strikeouts and six walks in 16 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .222 in two games. Was hitting .271 with three doubles, one triple, a home run, and six RBIs in 14 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .276 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 36 games. Has nine stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He has 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Hitting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .244 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 34 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .299 with three doubles and seven RBIs in 29 games. Has four stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 5-0 with a 2.79 ERA in seven appearances (6 starts). He has 36 strikeouts and 14 walks in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Short-Season/Rookie AZL White Sox (Chicago White Sox)
No 2018 stats
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .131 with three doubles, two triples and eight RBI in 28 games. Has five stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA with one save in 11 appearances. He has 14 strikeouts and nine walks in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA with six saves in 11 appearances. He has 27 strikeouts and eight walks in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .215 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 25 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .316 with two doubles, one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games. He has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .186 with two doubles and one RBI in 22 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA in seven starts. He has 31 strikeouts and six walks in 36 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-2 with a 5,68 ERA in nine appearances. He has nine strikeouts and eight walks in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
Currently on 7-Day Disable List. Is 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts). He has 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .323 with 10 doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs in 32 games. He has five stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA in seven starts. He has 29 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Low-A Charleston (New York Yankees)
Hitting .333 in five games. Has two stolen bases
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .184 with two double, one triple, one home and seven RBIs in 10 games. Was hitting .133 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 15 games with Arizona.
Braden Webb, RHP, Class-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 1-3 with a 7.88 ERA in five starts with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in 16 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A El Paso (San Diego)
Is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA in nine appearances. He has 13 strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two appearances with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched with San Diego.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 0-2 with a 3.77 ERA in seven starts. He has 48 strikeouts and 13 walks in 31 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA in six starts. He has 12 strikeouts and seven walks in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
