How to watch South Carolina's final regular season home game — weather permitting

Who: South Carolina (30-21, 15-12 SEC) vs. USC Upstate (23-27-1, 5-13 ASUN)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15
Where: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 4.93 ERA); USC Upstate — TBA
Forecast: Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely for most of the day Tuesday, with roughly a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms in the hours around 7 p.m.
Rankings: South Carolina made its season debut in two major polls this past week, checking in at No. 23 in the Baseball America rankings and No. 25 in D1Baseball's. The Gamecocks also have an RPI of 40, compared to 231 for Upstate.
Last time out: South Carolina used a walk-off home run from sophomore Carlos Cortes to win Sunday's game against Missouri, and in doing so, won its fourth consecutive SEC series. USC Upstate was swept on the road by Jacksonville, culminating in a 15-3 rout Sunday.
Last meeting: The Spartans and Gamecocks faced each other at the exact same time of year in 2017, just before Carolina's final SEC series. South Carolina won that contest, 6-3, at home.
Injury report: Coach Mark Kingston said Sunday that junior center fielder TJ Hopkins will continue to be evaluated on a day-by-day basis with an injured back, but he said he was unsure if Hopkins would return for the Gamecocks' final SEC series against Texas A&M, which pretty safely rules him out for the midweek contest.
Comments