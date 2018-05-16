How to watch South Carolina baseball's final series of the regular season

Who: South Carolina (30-21, 15-12 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (35-17, 12-15 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18

3 p.m. Saturday, May 19

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN (Thursday and Friday), SEC Network (Saturday)

Listen: 107.5 FM

Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — Fr. RHP Logan Chapman (3-1, 4.67 ERA); Texas A&M — Jr. RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (8-3, 2.85)

Probable pitchers (Game 2): South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (6-5, 4.08 ERA); Texas A&M — So. LHP John Doxakis (6-4, 3.15 ERA)

Probable pitchers (Game 3): South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.22 ERA); Texas A&M — TBA

Forecast: Sunny and hot, with temperatures in the mid 90s. A few clouds on Saturday.

Rankings: South Carolina made its season debut in two major polls this past week, checking in at No. 23 in the Baseball America rankings and No. 25 in D1Baseball's. The Gamecocks also have an RPI of 40. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is unranked by major polls and has an RPI of 14.

Last time out: South Carolina had a walk-off win for Sunday's game against Missouri, then had its midweek contest with USC Upstate called off because of inclement weather. Texas A&M defeated Sam Houston State, 6-5, at home on Tuesday, but was swept in its last SEC series, against Arkansas.

Last meeting: The Aggies and Gamecocks faced each other in 2016, once for a series in Columbia and once at the SEC tournament. A&M took two out of three games in the series and won the postseason matchup as well.

Injury report: Coach Mark Kingston said Wednesday that junior center fielder TJ Hopkins will travel with the team to College Station and that the coaching staff expects to have him available in some capacity for the series, though they are unsure if he will be able to start. Reliever Ridge Chapman will not make the trip because of an injury.

Key stats: South Carolina — .276 team batting average, .369 on-base percentage, .451 slugging percentage, 4.34 team ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 8.93 strikeouts per nine innings; Texas A&M — .284 team batting average, .365 on-base percentage, .425 slugging percentage, 3.33 team ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8.12 strikeouts per nine innings