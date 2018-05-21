Gamecocks shut out of All-SEC baseball awards

The 2018 All-SEC baseball team came out Monday.
There wasn't a South Carolina player on it.
It's the first time since the Gamecocks joined the conference there wasn't a USC player on either the All-SEC or all-freshman team. Last year, Carlos Cortes made all-freshman and it was the first time USC was without a first- or second-team All-SEC player.
South Carolina went 32-22 this season with a 17-13 SEC record and the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. They face Missouri at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
USC's chances were undone by a string of injuries to several top hitters, a lineup without many freshmen and a pitching staff that had its ups and downs.
USC's best candidates:
Madison Stokes: The senior led USC with a .347 average and hit 10 home runs. But he also missed time with injury, playing in 41 of 54 games, and hasn't played in the field of late.
Carlos Cortes: The second-year outfielder tied for fifth in the conference with 15 home runs, first in SEC play with 10. He hit .253 on the season, .272 in conference play. He ranked in the top 10 of the league in runs, slugging percentage, RBIs, walks, steals and total bases in conference play.
Justin Row: Hit .340 on the season with five home runs and 11 doubles. He was fourth in the SEC in batting average in conference play at .357 and tied for eighth in doubles.
Noah Campbell (all-freshman): He's the only first-year player USC plays regularly, but he hit .276 with nine extra-base hits.
2018 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Jonathan India, Florida
Pitcher of the Year: Brady Singer, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Keegan McGovern, Georgia
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Nico Mascia, Tennessee
First-Team All-SEC
C: JJ Schwarz, Florida
1B: Kole Cottam, Kentucky
2B: Carson Shaddy, Arkansas
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Ryan Olenek, Ole Miss
OF: Keegan McGovern, Georgia
DH/UT: Luke Heyer, Kentucky
SP: Brady Singer, Florida
SP: Casey Mize, Auburn
RP: Michael Byrne, Florida
Second-Team All-SEC Team
C: Nick Fortes, Ole Miss
1B: Adam Sasser, Georgia
2B: Michael Helman, Texas A&M
3B: Casey Martin, Arkansas
SS: Will Holland, Auburn
OF: Eric Cole, Arkansas
OF: Wil Dalton, Florida
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia
SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas
SP: Jackson Kowar, Florida
RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss
Freshman All-SEC Team
C: Mason Meadows, Georgia
1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
2B: Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss
3B: Casey Martin, Arkansas
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU
OF: Steven Williams, Auburn
DH/UT: Edouard Julien, Auburn
SP: Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU
SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn
RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Grant Koch, Arkansas
1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss
2B: Luke Jarvis, Auburn
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
SS: Connor Kaiser, Vanderbilt
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
P: Will Neely, Tennessee
Comments