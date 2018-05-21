Gamecocks shut out of All-SEC baseball awards

South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston lays out his pitching plans, USC's approach to the SEC tournament in Hoover Ala., from May 22-27. Ben Breiner
The 2018 All-SEC baseball team came out Monday.

There wasn't a South Carolina player on it.

It's the first time since the Gamecocks joined the conference there wasn't a USC player on either the All-SEC or all-freshman team. Last year, Carlos Cortes made all-freshman and it was the first time USC was without a first- or second-team All-SEC player.

South Carolina went 32-22 this season with a 17-13 SEC record and the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. They face Missouri at 9 p.m. Tuesday

USC's chances were undone by a string of injuries to several top hitters, a lineup without many freshmen and a pitching staff that had its ups and downs.

USC's best candidates:

Madison Stokes: The senior led USC with a .347 average and hit 10 home runs. But he also missed time with injury, playing in 41 of 54 games, and hasn't played in the field of late.

Carlos Cortes: The second-year outfielder tied for fifth in the conference with 15 home runs, first in SEC play with 10. He hit .253 on the season, .272 in conference play. He ranked in the top 10 of the league in runs, slugging percentage, RBIs, walks, steals and total bases in conference play.

Justin Row: Hit .340 on the season with five home runs and 11 doubles. He was fourth in the SEC in batting average in conference play at .357 and tied for eighth in doubles.

Noah Campbell (all-freshman): He's the only first-year player USC plays regularly, but he hit .276 with nine extra-base hits.

2018 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Jonathan India, Florida

Pitcher of the Year: Brady Singer, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Keegan McGovern, Georgia

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Nico Mascia, Tennessee

First-Team All-SEC

C: JJ Schwarz, Florida

1B: Kole Cottam, Kentucky

2B: Carson Shaddy, Arkansas

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Ryan Olenek, Ole Miss

OF: Keegan McGovern, Georgia

DH/UT: Luke Heyer, Kentucky

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

SP: Casey Mize, Auburn

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Nick Fortes, Ole Miss

1B: Adam Sasser, Georgia

2B: Michael Helman, Texas A&M

3B: Casey Martin, Arkansas

SS: Will Holland, Auburn

OF: Eric Cole, Arkansas

OF: Wil Dalton, Florida

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas

SP: Jackson Kowar, Florida

RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

Freshman All-SEC Team

C: Mason Meadows, Georgia

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss

3B: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OF: Steven Williams, Auburn

DH/UT: Edouard Julien, Auburn

SP: Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss

2B: Luke Jarvis, Auburn

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

SS: Connor Kaiser, Vanderbilt

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

P: Will Neely, Tennessee

