Gamecocks opener in SEC Tournament likely to be delayed

By Ben Breiner

May 22, 2018 12:17 PM

South Carolina baseball fans were already in line to say up late for Tuesday's SEC Tournament game, as first pitch was set for between 8:45 and 9 p.m. eastern time

Now it could be even later.

The tournament, which began at 10:30 a.m., started to get pushed back because of rain in Hoover, Ala. The schedule allotted 3 1/2 hours between each game, so USC's game is will almost assuredly be pushed further into the night.

Assuming the allotted timing holds, USC's game would start around 10 p.m., assuming no more delays.

The day's opener, Vanderbilt-Texas A&M, made it into the second inning before the delay at 11:12 a.m. Play resumed just over an hour later.

The Gamecocks (32-22, 17-13) are the No. 5 seed and will face 12-seed Missouri. USC took a series from the Tigers a few weeks ago.

How to watch

Who: South Carolina (32-22, 17-13 SEC) vs. Missouri (34-21, 12-18 SEC)

Where: Hoover Met Stadium, Hoover, Ala.



Watch: SEC Network

Listen: 107.5 FM

Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 4.93 ERA); Missouri — LHP T.J. Sikkema (3-5, 3.41 ERA)

Full Schedule:

*All times eastern and all games televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted

TUESDAY, MAY 22 (Single elimination)

Game 1: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, (times unsettled by weather delay)

Game 2: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Kentucky, to follow

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 MSU, to follow

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Missouri, to follow

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (Double elimination)

Game 5: No. 3 Georgia vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. Game 2 winner, to follow

Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, to follow

THURSDAY, MAY 24 (Double elimination)

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, to follow

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, to follow

FRIDAY, MAY 25 (Double elimination)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, to follow

SATURDAY, MAY 26 (Single elimination)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, to follow

SUNDAY, MAY 27 (Championship)

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

