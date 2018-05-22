Gamecocks opener in SEC Tournament likely to be delayed

South Carolina baseball fans were already in line to say up late for Tuesday's SEC Tournament game, as first pitch was set for between 8:45 and 9 p.m. eastern time
Now it could be even later.
The tournament, which began at 10:30 a.m., started to get pushed back because of rain in Hoover, Ala. The schedule allotted 3 1/2 hours between each game, so USC's game is will almost assuredly be pushed further into the night.
Assuming the allotted timing holds, USC's game would start around 10 p.m., assuming no more delays.
The day's opener, Vanderbilt-Texas A&M, made it into the second inning before the delay at 11:12 a.m. Play resumed just over an hour later.
The Gamecocks (32-22, 17-13) are the No. 5 seed and will face 12-seed Missouri. USC took a series from the Tigers a few weeks ago.
How to watch
Who: South Carolina (32-22, 17-13 SEC) vs. Missouri (34-21, 12-18 SEC)
Where: Hoover Met Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers (Game 1): South Carolina — RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 4.93 ERA); Missouri — LHP T.J. Sikkema (3-5, 3.41 ERA)
Full Schedule:
*All times eastern and all games televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted
TUESDAY, MAY 22 (Single elimination)
Game 1: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, (times unsettled by weather delay)
Game 2: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Kentucky, to follow
Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 MSU, to follow
Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Missouri, to follow
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 (Double elimination)
Game 5: No. 3 Georgia vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. Game 2 winner, to follow
Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, to follow
THURSDAY, MAY 24 (Double elimination)
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, to follow
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, to follow
FRIDAY, MAY 25 (Double elimination)
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, to follow
SATURDAY, MAY 26 (Single elimination)
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, to follow
SUNDAY, MAY 27 (Championship)
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
