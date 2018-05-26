Gamecocks in the Pros: Merrifield a leader for Royals in 2018

Stats through Friday's games
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .177 with four doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBIs in 43 games. Has four stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-0 with a 2.82 ERA in 23 appearances. He has 16 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .286 with one double and three RBIs in six games. Was hitting .271 with three doubles, one triple, a home run, and six RBIs in 14 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .289 with 14 doubles (team high), four home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games. Has a team-high 12 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He has 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Hitting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .255 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 45 games.
Tyler Webb, LHP, San Diego
Is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two appearances with San Diego. He has three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 11 appearances with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 13 innings pitched in El Paso.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .271 with three doubles and nine RBIs in 35 games. Has four stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA in eight appearances (7 starts). He has 39 strikeouts and 16 walks in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Short-Season/Rookie AZL White Sox (Chicago White Sox)
No 2018 stats
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .195 with six doubles, two triples and 11 RBI in 40 games. Has nine stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA with two saves in 15 appearances. He has 16 strikeouts and 10 walks in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA with six saves in 15 appearances. He has 35 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .218 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 28 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .301 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .224 with three doubles and three RBIs in 28 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in nine starts. He has 45 strikeouts and nine walks in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 12 appearances (one start). He has 11 strikeouts and 11 walks in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 in one appearance with Round Rock. He has one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .299 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs in 44 games. Has five stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA in nine starts. He has 38 strikeouts and 15 walks in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .261 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 18 games with Triple-A Reno. Was hitting .125 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 16 games with Arizona
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Class-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .300 with three home runs and six RBIs in five games with Tampa. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games. Has three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, Class-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 2-3 with a 5.86 ERA in eight starts. He has 27 strikeouts and 20 walks in 32 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 3-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 10 starts. He has 70 strikeouts and 16 walks in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-4 with a 5.83 ERA in nine starts. He has 19 strikeouts and 10 walks in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
