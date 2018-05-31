Sights and sounds: Gamecocks baseball prepares for NCAA regional

The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team prepares for a June 1 NCAA Tournament game against Ohio State in a regional that includes East Carolina and UNC-Wilmington in Greenville, N.C. Ben Breiner
USC Gamecocks Baseball

How to watch, what to watch for in South Carolina's NCAA regional

By Greg Hadley

May 31, 2018 04:17 PM

What: 2018 NCAA baseball tournament Greenville Regional

Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville, NC

Friday's games

Game 1: No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina vs. No. 4 UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m., WatchESPN

The rest of the weekend

TV to-be-determined (all games streamed on WatchESPN)

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch, TBA

About the teams

No. 1 East Carolina

Record: 43-16, 14-10 AAC

Notable: ECU has one of the nation's top pitching staffs, ranking 15th nationally in ERA, 16th in strikeout-to-walk ratio and eighth in walks per nine innings.

One to watch: Sophomore Bryant Packard leads the Pirates in batting average, home runs, RBIs and slugging, and he's even five of seven on stolen base attempts.

No. 2 South Carolina

Record: 33-24, 17-13 SEC

Notable: The last time the Gamecocks went to an NCAA regional they did not host was in 2009, also at East Carolina. USC and ECU battled through four games, with the Pirates eventually triumphing.

One to watch: Junior right-handed starter Adam Hill is certainly the most talented pitcher South Carolina has, but he's struggled with efficiency. Coach Mark Kingston has stressed the importance of winning the opening game, so Hill will have to come out firing.

No. 3 Ohio State

Record: 36-22, 14-10 Big Ten

Notable: The Buckeyes have not advanced to a super regional since 2003, but won two games against UNC-Wilmington earlier this season.

One to watch: Closer Seth Kinker was named by D1Baseball.com as the best pitcher in the regional, and his stat line backs that up: 6-1 record, 15 saves and a 1.49 ERA.

No. 4 UNC-Wilmington

Record: 37-21, 14-9 CAA

Notable: UNCW has 15 pitchers with at least 10 innings under their belt, and the team approach has worked, with a 3.25 ERA that ranks 13th nationally.

One to watch: The combo of junior Ryan Jeffers and senior Mason Berne have more than half of the Seahawks' home runs, more than a third of their RBIs and are the only players on the team hitting over .300.

