How to watch, what to watch for in South Carolina's NCAA regional

What: 2018 NCAA baseball tournament Greenville Regional
Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville, NC
Friday's games
Game 1: No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina vs. No. 4 UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m., WatchESPN
The rest of the weekend
TV to-be-determined (all games streamed on WatchESPN)
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch, TBA
About the teams
No. 1 East Carolina
Record: 43-16, 14-10 AAC
Notable: ECU has one of the nation's top pitching staffs, ranking 15th nationally in ERA, 16th in strikeout-to-walk ratio and eighth in walks per nine innings.
One to watch: Sophomore Bryant Packard leads the Pirates in batting average, home runs, RBIs and slugging, and he's even five of seven on stolen base attempts.
No. 2 South Carolina
Record: 33-24, 17-13 SEC
Notable: The last time the Gamecocks went to an NCAA regional they did not host was in 2009, also at East Carolina. USC and ECU battled through four games, with the Pirates eventually triumphing.
One to watch: Junior right-handed starter Adam Hill is certainly the most talented pitcher South Carolina has, but he's struggled with efficiency. Coach Mark Kingston has stressed the importance of winning the opening game, so Hill will have to come out firing.
No. 3 Ohio State
Record: 36-22, 14-10 Big Ten
Notable: The Buckeyes have not advanced to a super regional since 2003, but won two games against UNC-Wilmington earlier this season.
One to watch: Closer Seth Kinker was named by D1Baseball.com as the best pitcher in the regional, and his stat line backs that up: 6-1 record, 15 saves and a 1.49 ERA.
No. 4 UNC-Wilmington
Record: 37-21, 14-9 CAA
Notable: UNCW has 15 pitchers with at least 10 innings under their belt, and the team approach has worked, with a 3.25 ERA that ranks 13th nationally.
One to watch: The combo of junior Ryan Jeffers and senior Mason Berne have more than half of the Seahawks' home runs, more than a third of their RBIs and are the only players on the team hitting over .300.
