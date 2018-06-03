South Carolina starting pitcher Adam Hill delvers to an LSU batter at Founders Park Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.
USC Gamecocks Baseball

Where USC, Clemson and in-state players are ranked heading into Major League Baseball Draft

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

June 03, 2018 09:13 AM

A look at rankings for South Carolina and Clemson players and signees along with other in-state connections going into the Major League Baseball Draft. The draft will be June 4-6.

Baseball America Top 500

45. Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope (NC) HS (Played two years at Blythewood HS) – Projected as 16th overall pick to Tampa Bay

46. Seth Beer, 1B/OF Clemson

56. Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Ga,) HS (Clemson signee)

59. Owen White, P/SS, Jesse Carson (NC) HS (USC signee)

81. Adam Hill, P, South Carolina

85. Blaze Alexander, INF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., (USC signee)

118. Charles Mack, INF/C, Williamsville East (NY) HS, (Clemson signee)

146. Taj Bradley, P, Redden (Ga.) HS, (USC signee)

175. Jason Bilous, P, Coastal Carolina

177. Carlos Cortes, OF, South Carolina

203. Garrett McDaniels, P, Pee Dee Academy HS (Coastal Carolina signee)

207. Ryley Gilliam, P, Clemson

213. Chris Williams, C, Clemson

215. Justin Wrobleski, P, Sequoyah (Ga.) HS (Clemson signee)

255. Adam Hackenberg, C, Miller School (Va.) HS (Clemson signee)

276. Adam Scott, P, Wofford College

292. Cody Morris, P, South Carolina

305. Jake Higgenbotham, P, Clemson

309. Nate Lamb, P, Chesnee HS (Clemson signee)

341. Carter Raffield, P, Bleckley (Ga.) HS (Clemson signee)

383. Josiah Sightler, OF, Swansea HS (South Carolina signee)

422. Gabe Austin, C, Florence-Darlington Tech (College of Charleston signee)

423. Evan Sisk, P, College of Charleston

449. Chris Cullen, C, South Carolina

479. Davis Sharpe, P/3B, Mill Creek (Ga.) HS (Clemson signee)

486. Brady Allen, OF/P, Jenkins (Fla.) HS (USC signee)

MLB Pipeline’s Top 200

37. Jordyn Adams, Green Hope, NC (Played at Blythewood HS)

42. Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Ga,) HS (Clemson signee)

46. Seth Beer, 1B/OF Clemson

59. Owen White, P/SS, Jesse Carson HS (USC signee)

96. Garrett McDaniels, P, Pee Dee Academy HS (Coastal Carolina signee)

118. Blaze Alexander, INF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.,(USC signee)

127. Ryley Gilliam, P, Clemson

139. Adam Hill, P, South Carolina

193. Jason Bilous, P, Coastal Carolina

