Where USC, Clemson and in-state players are ranked heading into Major League Baseball Draft

A look at rankings for South Carolina and Clemson players and signees along with other in-state connections going into the Major League Baseball Draft. The draft will be June 4-6.
Baseball America Top 500
45. Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope (NC) HS (Played two years at Blythewood HS) – Projected as 16th overall pick to Tampa Bay
46. Seth Beer, 1B/OF Clemson
56. Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Ga,) HS (Clemson signee)
59. Owen White, P/SS, Jesse Carson (NC) HS (USC signee)
81. Adam Hill, P, South Carolina
85. Blaze Alexander, INF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., (USC signee)
118. Charles Mack, INF/C, Williamsville East (NY) HS, (Clemson signee)
146. Taj Bradley, P, Redden (Ga.) HS, (USC signee)
175. Jason Bilous, P, Coastal Carolina
177. Carlos Cortes, OF, South Carolina
203. Garrett McDaniels, P, Pee Dee Academy HS (Coastal Carolina signee)
207. Ryley Gilliam, P, Clemson
213. Chris Williams, C, Clemson
215. Justin Wrobleski, P, Sequoyah (Ga.) HS (Clemson signee)
255. Adam Hackenberg, C, Miller School (Va.) HS (Clemson signee)
276. Adam Scott, P, Wofford College
292. Cody Morris, P, South Carolina
305. Jake Higgenbotham, P, Clemson
309. Nate Lamb, P, Chesnee HS (Clemson signee)
341. Carter Raffield, P, Bleckley (Ga.) HS (Clemson signee)
383. Josiah Sightler, OF, Swansea HS (South Carolina signee)
422. Gabe Austin, C, Florence-Darlington Tech (College of Charleston signee)
423. Evan Sisk, P, College of Charleston
449. Chris Cullen, C, South Carolina
479. Davis Sharpe, P/3B, Mill Creek (Ga.) HS (Clemson signee)
486. Brady Allen, OF/P, Jenkins (Fla.) HS (USC signee)
MLB Pipeline’s Top 200
37. Jordyn Adams, Green Hope, NC (Played at Blythewood HS)
42. Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Ga,) HS (Clemson signee)
46. Seth Beer, 1B/OF Clemson
59. Owen White, P/SS, Jesse Carson HS (USC signee)
96. Garrett McDaniels, P, Pee Dee Academy HS (Coastal Carolina signee)
118. Blaze Alexander, INF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.,(USC signee)
127. Ryley Gilliam, P, Clemson
139. Adam Hill, P, South Carolina
193. Jason Bilous, P, Coastal Carolina
