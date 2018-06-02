South Carolina, ECU set to square off in NCAA regional winner's bracket

The second round of the NCAA tournament Greenville regional is set, and South Carolina baseball will face host East Carolina in the winner's bracket.





USC and ECU both claimed victory in Friday's opening games, with the Gamecocks rallying late past Ohio State with a five-run seventh inning, and the Pirates jumping on UNC-Wilmington early for an easy 16-7 win.

As a result, the two programs will face off Saturday at 5 p.m., with the winner getting a guaranteed shot at the regional championship. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium, and it will be streamed online on WatchESPN.

Though ECU is hosting the regional, USC will be the home team in the matchup, and sophomore Cody Morris will start for the Gamecocks. Who exactly the Pirates will throw is not yet clear.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The biggest question of the game, however, is the weather — UNC-Wilmington and Ohio State are slated to face off at noon, but the forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms starting around 2 p.m. and ending around 7. If that game is delayed significantly, it would impact the USC-ECU start time, even if the second game is not delayed by weather.

When the game is played, however, South Carolina will need Morris to go deep into the game after starter Adam Hill lasted only four innings against OSU. As the Pirates proved Friday, they have a potent offense, with a .287 team batting average.

They also have one of the nation's top pitching staffs, with a deep bullpen including Ryan Ross and Davis Kirkpatrick, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. And when they grab a lead, they almost always keep it, going 37-0 when leading after six innings — which just so happens to be when the Gamecocks made their move against Ohio State.

Who: South Carolina (34-24, 17-13 SEC) vs. East Carolina (44-16)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2

Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville, North Carolina

Watch: Streaming on WatchESPN

Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina

Probable pitcher: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (7-3, 3.80 ERA)