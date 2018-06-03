Gamecocks in the pros: Catching up with South Carolina baseball alums

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .200 with nine doubles, one triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs in 50 games. Has six stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA in 27 appearances. He has 21 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .296 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs in 54 games. Has 12 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He has 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Hitting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .247 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 51 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .280 with four doubles and nine RBIs in 38 games. Has four stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 6-0 with a 2.54 ERA in nine appearances (8 starts). He has 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .000 in one game.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .201 with nine doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs in 45 games. Has 10 stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .274 with four doubles, one triple, a home run, and eight RBIs in 18 games. Was hitting .269 with two doubles and four RBIs in eight games with Detroit.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA with two saves in 17 appearances. He has 18 strikeouts and 13 walks in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 5-0 with a 1.64 ERA with six saves in 17 appearances. He has 37 strikeouts and eight walks in 22 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .200 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs in 36 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .293 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 RBIs in 29 games. Has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .209 with three doubles and four RBIs in 30 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 5-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 10 starts. He has 49 strikeouts and 10 walks in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 14 appearances (one start). He has 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 0-0 with a 1.59 in two appearances (one start). He has two strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .295 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs in 49 games. Has six stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 3-3 with a 5.68 ERA in 10 starts. He has 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .253 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 24 games. Was hitting .125 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 16 games with Arizona
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Class-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .182 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 13 games. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games. Has three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, Class-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 3-3 with a 4.26 ERA in nine starts. He has 36 strikeouts and 21 walks in 38 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, San Diego
Is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 12 appearances with 16 strikeouts and four walks in 14 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in 5 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 3-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 10 starts. He has 70 strikeouts and 16 walks in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-5 with a 5.71 ERA in 10 starts. He has 26 strikeouts and 11 walks in 52 innings pitched.
Comments