South Carolina signee goes in second round of MLB Draft

South Carolina signee Owen White was taken in the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
The Texas Rangers drafted White in the second round, 55th overall. The slot value for the White's pick is $1,257,500.
White played at Jesse Carson High School in North Carolina and was named the NC Gatorade Baseball Player of Year last week.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound White went 10-1 record with a 0.22 earned run average in helping Jesse Carson High School to the Class 3A West state tournament semifinals. The senior struck out 101 and allowed 28 hits in 63 2/3 innings while hitting .333 with 10 doubles.
White, who has a 4.14 GPA, leaves Jesse Carson High as the school’s all-time leader in hits, runs, RBIs, doubles, wins and strikeouts.
The draft continues Tuesday with rounds 3-10 and concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40.
Comments