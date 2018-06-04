This year's Super Regional matchups are taking shape with plenty of SEC flavor

By the end of the night Monday, the Super Regional matchups could be be set. Several NCAA tournament regionals have already been decided, but a couple are still finishing up.

Five Southeastern Conference teams had locked up Super Regional games, while two more from the SEC could still advance.

Here is a look at how things stand as of late Monday afternoon. The official schedule and game times for the Super Regional will be released Tuesday morning by the NCAA. The best-of-three series will begin Friday or Saturday.

REGIONALS STILL IN PROGRESS

No. 1 seed Florida or No. 3 FAU will face No. 2 seed Auburn (location TBD)

SUPER REGIONAL MATCHUPS SET





No. 1 seed Oregon State will host No. 1 seed Minnesota

No. 1 seed Arkansas will host No. 2 seed South Carolina





No. 1 seed UNC will host No. 1 seed Stetson

No. 1 seed Texas Tech will host No. 2 seed Duke

No. 1 seed Texas will host No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech

No. 2 seed Mississippi State will face No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (location TBD)

No. 3 seed Washington will face No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton (location TBD)

Only three Supers spots remain...



Athens

Gainesville

Oxford #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/pOIX1dOih5 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 4, 2018

NCAA regional scores

All Times EDT

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

-----

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday, June 1

North Carolina 11, N.C. A&T 0

Houston 9, Purdue 1





Saturday, June 2





Purdue 14, N.C. A&T 4, NC A&T eliminated

North Carolina 4, Houston 3





Sunday, June 3





Houston 8, Purdue 4, Purdue eliminated

North Carolina 19, Houston 11, UNC advances





-----

At Doak Field at Dail Park





Raleigh, N.C.

Friday, June 1

Auburn 13, Northeastern 4

Army 5, N.C. State 1





Saturday, June 2





N.C. State 9, Northeastern 3, NU eliminated

Auburn 12, Army 1





Sunday, June 3





N.C. State 11, Army 1, Army eliminated

Auburn 15, N.C. State 7, Auburn advances





-----

At Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium





Greenville, N.C.

Friday, June 1

South Carolina 8, Ohio State 3

East Carolina 16, UNC Wilmington 7





Saturday, June 2





UNC Wilmington 4, Ohio State 3, 13 innings, OSU eliminated

South Carolina 4, East Carolina 2





Sunday, June 3





UNC Wilmington 9, East Carolina 7, ECU eliminated

Monday, June 4





South Carolina 8, UNC Wilmington 4, SC advances

-----

At Doug Kingsmore Stadium





Clemson, S.C.

Friday, June 1

Vanderbilt 2, St. John's 0

Clemson 4, Morehead State 3, 10 innings





Saturday, June 2





St. John's 11, Morehead State 5, MSU eliminated

Vanderbilt 4, Clemson 3





Sunday, June 3





Clemson 9, St. John's 8, SJU eliminated

Vanderbilt 19, Clemson 6, Vanderbilt advances





-----

At Springs Brooks Stadium





Conway, S.C.

Friday, June 1

Washington 7, UConn 1

Coastal Carolina 16, LIU Brooklyn 1

Saturday, June 2

UConn 10, LIU Brooklyn 3, LIU eliminated

Washington 11, Coastal Carolina 6

Sunday, June 3

UConn 6, Coastal Carolina 5, CCU eliminated

Washington 9, UConn 6, Washington advances

-----

At Foley Field

Athens, Ga.

Friday, June 1

Troy 6, Duke 0

Campbell (35-24) at Georgia (37-19), ppd., rain

Saturday, June 2

Georgia 18, Campbell 5

Duke 16, Campbell 8, Campbell eliminated

Sunday, June 3

Georgia 11, Troy 7

Duke 15, Troy 6, Troy eliminated

Monday, June 4

Duke 8, Georgia 5

Duke 8, Georgia 4, Duke advances

-----

At Dick Howser Stadium





Tallahassee, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Oklahoma 20, Mississippi State 10

Samford 7, Florida State 6

Saturday, June 2

Mississippi State 3, Florida State 2, FSU eliminated

Oklahoma 4, Samford 0

Sunday, June 3

Mississippi State 9, Samford 8, SU eliminated

Mississippi State 13, Oklahoma 5

Monday, June 4

Mississippi State 8, Oklahoma 1, MSU advances

-----

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

Gainesville, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Florida 13, Columbia 5

Jacksonville 5, FAU 3

Saturday, June 2

FAU 11, Columbia 2, CU eliminated

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Sunday, June 3

FAU 12, Jacksonville 7, Jacksonville eliminated

Monday, June 4

Florida (44-17) vs. FAU (42-18), 5:45 p.m.

x-Florida vs. FAU, TBA

-----

At Melching Field at Conrad Park

DeLand, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Oklahoma State 9, South Florida 2

Stetson 8, Hartford 3

Saturday, June 2

South Florida 9, Hartford 4, 11 innings, HU eliminated

Stetson 10, Oklahoma State 3

Sunday, June 3

Oklahoma State 6, South Florida 1, USF eliminated

Stetson 11, Oklahoma State 1, Stetson advances

-----

At Siebert Field

Minneapolis

Friday, June 1

UCLA 6, Gonzaga 5

Minnesota 10, Canisius 1

Saturday, June 2

Gonzaga 8, Canisius 2, CC eliminated

Minnesota 3, UCLA 2, 10 innings

Sunday, June 3

UCLA 10, Gonzaga 4, GU eliminated

Minnesota 13, UCLA 8, Minnesota advances

-----

At Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field

Oxford, Miss.

Saturday, June 2

Tennessee Tech 6, Missouri State 4

Mississippi 9, Saint Louis 2

Sunday, June 3

Missouri State 9, Saint Louis 8, SLU eliminated

Mississippi 9, Tennessee Tech 8

Tennessee Tech 2, Missouri State 1, Missouri St. eliminated

Monday, June 4

Tennessee Tech 15, Mississippi 5

Tennessee Tech 3, Mississippi 2, Tennessee Tech advances

-----

At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field

Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, June 1

Arkansas 10, Oral Roberts 2

Southern Miss. 9, Dallas Baptist 0

Saturday, June 2

Dallas Baptist 18, Oral Roberts 9, ORU eliminated

Arkansas 10, Southern Miss. 2

Sunday, June 3

Dallas Baptist 9, Southern Miss. 4, USM eliminated

Arkansas 4, Dallas Baptist 3, Arkansas advances

-----

At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Friday, June 1

Texas Tech 9, New Mexico State 2

Louisville 13, Kent State 6

Saturday, June 2

Kent State 2, New Mexico State 1, NMSU eliminated

Texas Tech 10, Louisville 4

Sunday, June 3

Louisville 12, Kent State 6, KSU eliminated

Texas Tech 11, Louisville 6, Texas Tech advances

-----

At UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Austin, Texas

Friday, June 1

Texas A&M 10, Indiana 3

Texas 10, Texas Southern 0

Saturday, June 2

Indiana 6, Texas Southern 0, TSU eliminated

Texas 8, Texas A&M 3

Sunday, June 3

Indiana 9, Texas A&M 7, A&M eliminated

Texas 3, Indiana 2, Texas advances

-----

At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, June 1

LSU 6, San Diego State 4

Oregon State 9, Northwestern State 3

Saturday, June 2

Northwestern State 9, San Diego State 0, SDSU eliminated

Oregon State 14, LSU 1

Sunday, June 3

LSU 9, Northwestern State 5, NWSU eliminated

Oregon State 12, LSU 0, OSU advances

-----

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

Stanford, Calif.

Friday, June 1

Cal State Fullerton 6, Baylor 2

Stanford 4, Wright State 3, 13 innings

Saturday, June 2

Baylor 11, Wright State 5, WSU eliminated

Cal State Fullerton 2, Stanford 1

Sunday, June 3

Stanford 4, Baylor 2, BU eliminated

Cal State Fullerton 5, Stanford 2, CS Fullerton advances

The Associated Press contributed