This year's Super Regional matchups are taking shape with plenty of SEC flavor

By the end of the night Monday, the Super Regional matchups could be be set. Several NCAA tournament regionals have already been decided, but a couple are still finishing up.
Five Southeastern Conference teams had locked up Super Regional games, while two more from the SEC could still advance.
Here is a look at how things stand as of late Monday afternoon. The official schedule and game times for the Super Regional will be released Tuesday morning by the NCAA. The best-of-three series will begin Friday or Saturday.
REGIONALS STILL IN PROGRESS
No. 1 seed Florida or No. 3 FAU will face No. 2 seed Auburn (location TBD)
SUPER REGIONAL MATCHUPS SET
No. 1 seed Oregon State will host No. 1 seed Minnesota
No. 1 seed Arkansas will host No. 2 seed South Carolina
No. 1 seed UNC will host No. 1 seed Stetson
No. 1 seed Texas Tech will host No. 2 seed Duke
No. 1 seed Texas will host No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech
No. 2 seed Mississippi State will face No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (location TBD)
No. 3 seed Washington will face No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton (location TBD)
NCAA regional scores
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
-----
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday, June 1
North Carolina 11, N.C. A&T 0
Houston 9, Purdue 1
Saturday, June 2
Purdue 14, N.C. A&T 4, NC A&T eliminated
North Carolina 4, Houston 3
Sunday, June 3
Houston 8, Purdue 4, Purdue eliminated
North Carolina 19, Houston 11, UNC advances
-----
At Doak Field at Dail Park
Raleigh, N.C.
Friday, June 1
Auburn 13, Northeastern 4
Army 5, N.C. State 1
Saturday, June 2
N.C. State 9, Northeastern 3, NU eliminated
Auburn 12, Army 1
Sunday, June 3
N.C. State 11, Army 1, Army eliminated
Auburn 15, N.C. State 7, Auburn advances
-----
At Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium
Greenville, N.C.
Friday, June 1
South Carolina 8, Ohio State 3
East Carolina 16, UNC Wilmington 7
Saturday, June 2
UNC Wilmington 4, Ohio State 3, 13 innings, OSU eliminated
South Carolina 4, East Carolina 2
Sunday, June 3
UNC Wilmington 9, East Carolina 7, ECU eliminated
Monday, June 4
South Carolina 8, UNC Wilmington 4, SC advances
-----
At Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Clemson, S.C.
Friday, June 1
Vanderbilt 2, St. John's 0
Clemson 4, Morehead State 3, 10 innings
Saturday, June 2
St. John's 11, Morehead State 5, MSU eliminated
Vanderbilt 4, Clemson 3
Sunday, June 3
Clemson 9, St. John's 8, SJU eliminated
Vanderbilt 19, Clemson 6, Vanderbilt advances
-----
At Springs Brooks Stadium
Conway, S.C.
Friday, June 1
Washington 7, UConn 1
Coastal Carolina 16, LIU Brooklyn 1
Saturday, June 2
UConn 10, LIU Brooklyn 3, LIU eliminated
Washington 11, Coastal Carolina 6
Sunday, June 3
UConn 6, Coastal Carolina 5, CCU eliminated
Washington 9, UConn 6, Washington advances
-----
At Foley Field
Athens, Ga.
Friday, June 1
Troy 6, Duke 0
Campbell (35-24) at Georgia (37-19), ppd., rain
Saturday, June 2
Georgia 18, Campbell 5
Duke 16, Campbell 8, Campbell eliminated
Sunday, June 3
Georgia 11, Troy 7
Duke 15, Troy 6, Troy eliminated
Monday, June 4
Duke 8, Georgia 5
Duke 8, Georgia 4, Duke advances
-----
At Dick Howser Stadium
Tallahassee, Fla.
Friday, June 1
Oklahoma 20, Mississippi State 10
Samford 7, Florida State 6
Saturday, June 2
Mississippi State 3, Florida State 2, FSU eliminated
Oklahoma 4, Samford 0
Sunday, June 3
Mississippi State 9, Samford 8, SU eliminated
Mississippi State 13, Oklahoma 5
Monday, June 4
Mississippi State 8, Oklahoma 1, MSU advances
-----
At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium
Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, June 1
Florida 13, Columbia 5
Jacksonville 5, FAU 3
Saturday, June 2
FAU 11, Columbia 2, CU eliminated
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2
Sunday, June 3
FAU 12, Jacksonville 7, Jacksonville eliminated
Monday, June 4
Florida (44-17) vs. FAU (42-18), 5:45 p.m.
x-Florida vs. FAU, TBA
-----
At Melching Field at Conrad Park
DeLand, Fla.
Friday, June 1
Oklahoma State 9, South Florida 2
Stetson 8, Hartford 3
Saturday, June 2
South Florida 9, Hartford 4, 11 innings, HU eliminated
Stetson 10, Oklahoma State 3
Sunday, June 3
Oklahoma State 6, South Florida 1, USF eliminated
Stetson 11, Oklahoma State 1, Stetson advances
-----
At Siebert Field
Minneapolis
Friday, June 1
UCLA 6, Gonzaga 5
Minnesota 10, Canisius 1
Saturday, June 2
Gonzaga 8, Canisius 2, CC eliminated
Minnesota 3, UCLA 2, 10 innings
Sunday, June 3
UCLA 10, Gonzaga 4, GU eliminated
Minnesota 13, UCLA 8, Minnesota advances
-----
At Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field
Oxford, Miss.
Saturday, June 2
Tennessee Tech 6, Missouri State 4
Mississippi 9, Saint Louis 2
Sunday, June 3
Missouri State 9, Saint Louis 8, SLU eliminated
Mississippi 9, Tennessee Tech 8
Tennessee Tech 2, Missouri State 1, Missouri St. eliminated
Monday, June 4
Tennessee Tech 15, Mississippi 5
Tennessee Tech 3, Mississippi 2, Tennessee Tech advances
-----
At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field
Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday, June 1
Arkansas 10, Oral Roberts 2
Southern Miss. 9, Dallas Baptist 0
Saturday, June 2
Dallas Baptist 18, Oral Roberts 9, ORU eliminated
Arkansas 10, Southern Miss. 2
Sunday, June 3
Dallas Baptist 9, Southern Miss. 4, USM eliminated
Arkansas 4, Dallas Baptist 3, Arkansas advances
-----
At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock, Texas
Friday, June 1
Texas Tech 9, New Mexico State 2
Louisville 13, Kent State 6
Saturday, June 2
Kent State 2, New Mexico State 1, NMSU eliminated
Texas Tech 10, Louisville 4
Sunday, June 3
Louisville 12, Kent State 6, KSU eliminated
Texas Tech 11, Louisville 6, Texas Tech advances
-----
At UFCU Disch-Falk Field
Austin, Texas
Friday, June 1
Texas A&M 10, Indiana 3
Texas 10, Texas Southern 0
Saturday, June 2
Indiana 6, Texas Southern 0, TSU eliminated
Texas 8, Texas A&M 3
Sunday, June 3
Indiana 9, Texas A&M 7, A&M eliminated
Texas 3, Indiana 2, Texas advances
-----
At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
Corvallis, Ore.
Friday, June 1
LSU 6, San Diego State 4
Oregon State 9, Northwestern State 3
Saturday, June 2
Northwestern State 9, San Diego State 0, SDSU eliminated
Oregon State 14, LSU 1
Sunday, June 3
LSU 9, Northwestern State 5, NWSU eliminated
Oregon State 12, LSU 0, OSU advances
-----
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Friday, June 1
Cal State Fullerton 6, Baylor 2
Stanford 4, Wright State 3, 13 innings
Saturday, June 2
Baylor 11, Wright State 5, WSU eliminated
Cal State Fullerton 2, Stanford 1
Sunday, June 3
Stanford 4, Baylor 2, BU eliminated
Cal State Fullerton 5, Stanford 2, CS Fullerton advances
The Associated Press contributed
