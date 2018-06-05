USC-Arkansas Super Regional series details are set

The South Carolina baseball team's Super Regional road trip to Arkansas will be a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series, the NCAA announced Tuesday morning. Game times and TV networks are:
▪ Saturday, June 9 - 6:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2
▪ Sunday, June 10 - 3 p.m. ET — ESPN
▪ Monday, June 11 - 7 p.m. ET — ESPN (If Necessary)
The Gamecocks (36-24) defeated UNCW 8-4 on Monday to clinch the NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.
The Razorbacks (42-18) also were 3-0 in winning the Fayetteville Regional will return a Super Regional for the first time since 2015. Arkansas is the No. 5 national seed.
The Gamecocks and Razorbacks will play a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the College World Series.
Arkansas is 32-4 at Baum Stadium this season. The Razorbacks took two of three from USC at Baum in April.
Super Regional matchups
No. 1 seed Florida will host No. 2 seed Auburn
No. 1 seed Oregon State will host No. 1 seed Minnesota
No. 1 seed Arkansas will host No. 2 seed South Carolina
No. 1 seed UNC will host No. 1 seed Stetson
No. 1 seed Texas Tech will host No. 2 seed Duke
No. 1 seed Texas will host No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech
No. 2 seed Vanderbilt will host No. 2 seed Mississippi State
No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton will host No. 3 seed Washington
Comments