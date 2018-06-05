From defensive reserve to NCAA regional MVP, Danny Blair joins USC postseason legends

The last time South Carolina baseball advanced to an NCAA tournament Super Regional in 2016, Danny Blair was on the bench the whole way through, never touching the field for the Gamecocks.
Two years later, he was arguably the biggest reason USC booked a return trip to the second weekend of the tournament, earning regional MVP honors in Greenville, N.C., and leading off Carolina's lineup en route to a perfect 3-0 record.
And it all started with a need for more defense.
In Friday's tournament opener against Ohio State, the Gamecocks trailed 1-0 in the top of the sixth when coach Mark Kingston subbed Blair into center field, shuffling out freshman Noah Campbell, himself a replacement for injured starter TJ Hopkins.
In 35 appearances prior, Blair was hitting .186, but his glove was what Kingston really cared about.
"Generally, Danny goes in there late. It was after Noah's last at-bat there, his third at-bat. At that point, we just wanted to have our best defense on the field, to keep the game close," Kingston said.
In the bottom of the seventh, Blair stepped to the plate with two men on and launched what appeared to be a lazy fly ball to right field.
"With two strikes, I was just looking to score the guy from third, put a ball in play, and I really didn't think it was flying too much in BP today, so when I got it up, I thought it was a sac fly," he said.
But it kept carrying and carrying, clearing the fence and jump-starting USC's offense for an 8-3 win.
"He'll be remembered a long time. We talked about this week what you do in the postseason gets remembered a lot longer. If you're hitting a homer in the regular season, people forget; but that home run, under the circumstances, will be remembered for a long time," Kingston remarked after the game.
His very next at-bat, Blair laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance two runners, both of whom would eventually score.
Kingston also reiterated after the game that those who were playing well would get more chances to play, and he backed that up by starting Blair in the leadoff spot on Saturday against regional host ECU.
Blair responded by going 3-4 with the game's opening run, helping his team race to an early lead it would never relinquish in a 4-2 win.
"It was huge to jump on them, for sure. Danny Blair, at the top of the lineup, had three hits tonight, that was huge for us," senior third baseman Jonah Bride said.
In Monday's championship game against UNC-Wilmington, Blair's hot bat cooled slightly, as he went 1-5 with a walk and two runs. But his final stat line of 5-10 with four runs and three RBIs was enough to earn him regional MVP honors. He also improved his batting average and on-base percentage by nearly 60 points, and his slugging almost 100 points.
"It says that he's got character, period," Kingston said of Blair's performance. "He could have mailed it in a long time ago, because we have a pretty set outfield out there of guys who are getting playing time, and his role had been minimized more to be a defensive replacement. While that's a valuable role, it's not as fun as being a starter every day, hitting at the top of the lineup, so he could have easily mailed it in a long time, and he did not do that.
"It's funny how this game rewards that kind of perseverance. For him to be regional MVP, if there's not a lesson in there, there never will be."
Now, as the Gamecocks prepare to travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to face the Razorbacks with a spot in the College World Series on the line, Blair's role remains unclear — if Hopkins is able to get healthy, Kingston might choose to go with his regular starter, or he might decide that Campbell, a more highly touted player who has played more this season, is the better option past one crazy weekend.
But whatever happens for Blair, he'll be ready.
"I think that's the challenge with my role — Coach says just always be ready, and it's tough because you never know when it is, it could be often, it could be not so often, so you just have to stay locked in as best you can," he said.
"I was just ready for any opportunity whenever my name was called. And when I got up, got my opportunity, I feel like I was seeing it well."
Super Regional details
The South Carolina baseball team's Super Regional road trip to Arkansas will be a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Game times and TV networks are:
▪ Saturday: 6:30 p.m. — ESPN2
▪ Sunday: 3 p.m. — ESPN
▪ Monday: 7 p.m. — ESPN (if necessary)
Comments