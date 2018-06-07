How 'Oot! Oot!' helped turn around South Carolina's baseball season

It makes something traditional into something new, not unlike the evolution of the South Carolina baseball program.
As Jonah Bride finished rounding the bases following his two-run home run late in the Gamecocks’ regional-clinching win against UNCW, he heard what he’d earned.
Two claps. “Oot! Oot!”
It was far from the first time he’d heard it. A Gamecock can get that for a big hit or a great defensive play (Bride’s had a few) or a big pitch.
“It’s awesome when you hear it,” Bride said. “You know something good is happening.”
The “Oot! Oot!” itself is something that stretches back into the program’s history. It’s an homage to Bill Golding, a superfan who attended games for more than 30 years, a fixture at Sarge Frye Field and later at Founders Park delivering his trademark “Oot! Oot!” cheer.
Golding died in 2017 at age 84. At the time, the team tried to make “Oot! Oot!” part of the dugout chatter, but it never truly stuck.
That changed this year.
“When it started happening, I was like, ‘Dang, that’s pretty cool,’ ” senior infielder Madison Stokes said.
It came back around the time of the LSU series, and the players gave the credit to equipment manager Ryan Fischer. He’s been a part of the program since 2007. He knew what Golding meant over the years, through the best times the program has had.
Going into that series, South Carolina was not enjoying the best times. The team had lost back-to-back SEC series against strong foes in Arkansas and Kentucky, and had just dropped a game to in-state Presbyterian to fall to 20-17.
“You try to find any way possible to rally the guys and keep the morale up,” Fischer said. “We just were kind of searching for anything and everything to get the guys going. And myself and one of my student managers, Chipper Brown, were just kind of goofing off in the dugout and talking about Ric Flair and how NFL players do two claps and a Ric Flair ‘Woo!’ We were like, maybe we need to put our own twist on it."
Something old, with a new twist.
“It’s stuck, and our team loves it,” Fischer said. “Now it’s something that we do whenever something big-time happens.”
And since it started, a lot of big-time things have come to pass. USC scored 30 runs in a sweep of the Tigers. TheGamecocks won their final five SEC series, returned to the NCAA Tournament and won the East Carolina regional without taking a loss.
This weekend, they’ll face a familiar foe in Arkansas, with a spot in the College World Series on the line.
Another chapter in a program rich with history, a history of which Golding is a part.
“It’s a tribute to Bill,” pitcher Cody Morris said. “It’s just kind of a fun thing to do to keep it loose and keep everyone involved in the game.”
With a veteran-heavy roster, there are still a few players around who remember Golding’s “Oot! Oot!” ringing through the stadium. That’s four of the five seniors, plus five juniors and a third-year sophomore.
Outfielder Danny Blair, the MVP of USC’s regional win, didn’t really understand what was going on the first time he heard it, well before his first opening day.
“I heard some of our team do it, and whenever I see them, even at school or in classes, we’d hear someone do it,” Blair said. “And then you start to realize, I was a freshman, and you start to realize, 'Oh, that’s a baseball thing.' And then come opening day, you hear this guy yelling ‘Oot! Oot!’ as loud as he can. At first you’re just like, you have no idea what it is. But then you start to learn.
“It’s tradition, and that’s what we do here.”
Comments