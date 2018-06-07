Local baseball standout faces tough choice: Sign pro contract or be a Gamecock?

Josiah Sightler calls it a "win-win" situation for him.

The Swansea standout and South Carolina signee was taken by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball draft. Now, Sightler is in the process of deciding whether to go straight to professional baseball or head to the Gamecocks.

Sightler is working with advisor Lee Long and they have been in contact with the Reds organization. MLB draftees have until July 6 to decide to make a decision, but Sightler hopes to make up his mind before then.

“I think it is a win-win situation for me,” Sightler said. “I either get to go and play professional baseball right away or I go to South Carolina and play three or four years and try to improve my draft position.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“I didn’t sleep much in days leading up to the draft, but I slept pretty good last night. I know I will be at peace whatever decision I make.”

Members of the Gamecocks coaching staff, including head coach Mark Kingston, sent Sightler congratulatory messages after his selection.

Cincinnati was one of the teams he worked out for last month when it held a private workout with him at River Bluff High School. Sightler said there were talks of the Reds taking him in the sixth or seventh round Tuesday but nothing materialized.

The top 10 rounds have guaranteed slotted signing bonuses, but teams can move around the money and save it on a player taken later if they know he will sign.

The Reds drafted Sightler as a first baseman, not as a pitcher as previously announced. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder played first this season and also has played outfield. He didn’t pitch this year as he recovered from a torn labrum suffered in an East Coast Pro Showcase.

Sightler hit .422 with seven homers and 26 RBIs despite being pitched around a lot. He was walked 28 times in 94 plate appearances.

A record 10 South Carolina players were picked in the draft. Sightler was one of six Gamecocks’ signees taken over the course of the three-day draft. Owen White went in the second round and most certainly will sign a pro deal. According to TheBigSpur, fifth-round pick Taj Bradley and 11th-round pick Blaze Alexander also will probably sign.

Late-round picks, pitcher Brady Allen (39th) and Wes Clarke (40th) will likely be Gamecocks.

“It was great to see so many guys I know and have played with get drafted,” Sightler said.